US Defense Secretary Lands In Israel Amid Iran Nuclear Deal Negotiations

US Secretary of Defence Lloyd Austin arrived in Israel on April 11, marking his maiden visit to the middle eastern country as talks on the Iran Nuclear Deal continue. Since his swearing-in, Joe Biden has pulled all stops to bring Tehran back into the JCPOA pact. However, his stance has now concerned Jerusalem- an arch-enemy of the Hassan Rouhani led-Islamic Republic.

I just arrived in Israel where I’m looking forward to a series of robust discussions with our Israeli friends on regional security issues. I’m grateful to call Israel a major strategic partner. pic.twitter.com/DgPBtGvb0M — Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III (@SecDef) April 11, 2021

On Sunday, Israeli Defence Minister Benny Gantz told his American counterpart that Israel views the US as its “full partner”. Additionally, he also assured that Jerusalem was adamant about working with its ally to ensure that any new diplomatic accord with Tehran does not compromise regional security. In a Twitter post later, he confirmed that both parties have agreed to continue “close dialogue” on urgent security challenges in the region adding that he was confident that their relationship “will continue to intensify and reach new heights”.

'Ironclad alliance'

Meanwhile, Austin told his host that Washington views their alliance as central to regional security as well as “enduring and ironclad”. Israel and the US came especially close under the Trump administration with the former president brokering several reconciliation pacts and promising Palestine to his friend Benjamin Netanyahu. However, Biden’s stance towards Iran as well the Nuclear Deal has irked the Israeli leadership, which has been a fierce critic of the deal since its inception.

Just ending the first in a series of discussions with @SecDef Austin and his team, whom I am so pleased to be hosting here in Israel as we deepen dialogue on regional security issues. pic.twitter.com/Zj8pKpmDcA — ×‘× ×™ ×’× ×¥ - Benny Gantz (@gantzbe) April 11, 2021

Grateful to share vision & goals across the different operational theaters with our strategic partner and friend and know that we will work together to make sure that any Iranian nuclear agreement protects the vital security interests of the international community and of Israel. pic.twitter.com/fAhqBdSHbw — ×‘× ×™ ×’× ×¥ - Benny Gantz (@gantzbe) April 11, 2021

Earlier this week, both Tehran and Washington started indirect talks to revive the JCPOA deal, from which the US had pulled out in 2018. While the Biden administration has said that it was ready to “partially” lift sanctions, Tehran is adamant about getting all the embargoes lifted before it comes into full compliance with the obligations of the pact.

In 2015, the P5+1 nations signed the JCPOA deal with Iran which allowed Tehran to scale back its nuclear or uranium enrichment program in exchange for promises of economic relief. However, Donald Trump withdrew the US from the pact in 2018. Earlier this year, the US Secretary of State Antony Blinken clearly asserted that the country would only rejoin the deal after Tehran meets its commitment.

Image Credits: gantzbe/Twitter