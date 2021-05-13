US Envoy Will Meet Israeli, Palestinian Leaders As Threat Of War Lingers: Blinken

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on May 12, said that a US envoy would travel to meet Israeli and Palestinian leaders and seek a way to deescalate the ongoing violence in the region. Speaking to media reporters in Washington DC, Blinken confirmed that Hady Amr, who currently serves as the deputy assistant Secretary of State in charge of Israeli and Palestinian affairs would travel to the potential war zone “to deescalate violence and bring calm.” “He will urge on my behalf and on behalf of President Biden a de-escalation of violence,” Blinken told reporters.

In a tweet earlier, the American lawmaker had emphasized that both Israelis and Palestinians deserve equal measures of freedom, dignity, security, and prosperity. However, on Wednesday, Blinken defended the Zionists’ aerial strikes saying that it was their right to protect themselves from Hamas, a Sunni Islamist fundamentalist group that controls the Gaza Strip. What’s imperative to note here is that former US President Donald Trump had promised the Palestinian land to his ally Benjamin Netanyahu and also devising the infamous ‘Middle Eastern Peace Plan’ for the same.

Israelis and Palestinians deserve equal measures of freedom, dignity, security, and prosperity. — Secretary Antony Blinken (@SecBlinken) May 13, 2021

I spoke with @IsraeliPM today about the ongoing situation in Israel including rocket fire emanating from the Gaza Strip targeting Israeli civilians. Israel has the right to defend itself. Palestinians need to be able to live in safety and security. It’s vital now to deescalate. — Secretary Antony Blinken (@SecBlinken) May 12, 2021

Spoke with @Gabi_Ashkenazi today about the ongoing situation in Israel including rocket fire emanating from the Gaza Strip. Israelis and Palestinians need to be able to live in safety and security, as well as enjoy equal measures of freedom, security, prosperity, and democracy. — Secretary Antony Blinken (@SecBlinken) May 11, 2021

Meanwhile, a new front opened in the military showdown between Israel Army and Palestinian militants in Gaza on May 12 as a wave of mob violence between Jews and Arabs spread across several Israeli cities. Israeli police used stun grenades and tear gasses to quell stone hurling Palestinians in the cities of Lod, Umm al-Fahm and Jisr al-Zarqa amongst others. The central city of Lod has been under a state of emergency since Tuesday after Arabs and Jews engaged in one of the most violent riots in the city’s history. At least, 280 people have been arrested for rioting, New York Times reported.

Surging fatalities and war of nerves

The conflict escalated relentlessly for the sixth day as the Palestinian fatality toll surged past 69, including 16 children and six women, Associated Press reported citing Gaza's Health Ministry. Islamic jihad confirmed the deaths of seven militants, while acknowledged that a top commander and several other members were killed. Seven Israelis, including an Indian national, a six-year-old boy and a soldier, lost their lives, despite Israel’s highly successful Iron Dome intercepting 80 to 90 per cent of Hamas’ projectiles. In Gaza, a 14 storey residential complex was amongst the many buildings brought to rubbles by an Israeli aerial strike. By afternoon, disheartening videos of shelterless families surfaced online. On Twitter, a bitter exchange followed, after #FreePalestine, #GazaUnderAttack #IsraeliTerrorism made to top trends worldwide.

