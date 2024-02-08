Advertisement

US military forces on Wednesday evacuated the Hemo military base near the airport in the northeastern Syrian city of Kamishli (al-Qamishli). According to Iran's Tasnim news agency, the US military left due to the repeated attacks by the Iran baked "Iraqi resistance" forces. On Sunday, the Iran backed proxies launched a missile attack on the US base of Koniko in the Deir ez-Zor province, eastern Syria, the agencies quoted sources as saying. In a retaliatory move, the US forest shelled the Iran backed groups’ sites in the Hisham region, west of Euphrates.

Tasnim said, “In Syria, the evacuation of the US military base Hemo in the northern Syrian province of al-Hasakeh was due to repeated attacks by Iraqi Islamic resistance groups.” US forces are withdrawing from the Hemo base, located 4 kilometres west of the Kamishla airport, the agency added. It is considered as one of the most important US bases in the Arab Republic and hosts an estimated 350 US military personnel.

Advertisement

Strike the enemies ‘wherever they are’: Iran's Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei

The Hemo military base is training center for the American forces where they also train the “Syrian Democratic Forces” (SDF). Iran's Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, just days ago, urged to the ‘Axis of Resistance’ to strike the enemies “wherever they are.” Reportedly, the Iraqi forces also launched strikes on the US bases near the Conico gas field in Deir ez-Zor province in eastern Syria. No casualties were reported. Many drones were shot down near Erbil International Airport in northern Iraq. It houses the troops involved in the counter-terrorism operation.

Advertisement

Iran on Monday fired missiles at the Israeli “spy headquarters” near the US Consulate in the northern Iraqi city of Irbil. The IRG said that it targetted the groups linked to the extremist group Islamic State in northern Syria. Iran’s Revolutionary Guards said in a statement that it had hit a headquarters of Mossad, the Israeli intelligence agency, in the Kurdish region of Iraq. It added, that IRGC also fired a number of ballistic missiles at “terrorist operations.” The United States strongly condemned “Iran's reckless missile strikes” in Irbil. US State Department spokesman Matthew Miller said that Iranian attacks “undermine Iraq's stability.”