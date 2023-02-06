US Geological Survey Fears Thousands Of Deaths In 7.8 Earthquake That Hit Turkey & Syria

US Geological Survey fears that the massive 7.8 magnitude earthquake that hit Turkey and Syria in the wee hours of Monday could result in the death toll being in thousands, according to The Spectator Index. As of now, at least 207 deaths have been reported in both nations due to the natural disaster.

Furthermore, hundreds of buildings have either collapsed or sustained severe devastation. In Turkey’s Malatya province, at least 130 buildings have toppled, Governor Hulusi Sahin told the media. The province is situated near the epicenter. According to the US Geological Survey, the earthquake measured 7.8 magnitude on the Richter scale and struck at 04:17 local time at a depth of 11 miles near the Turkish city of Gaziantep.

Merely 10 minutes later, an intense aftershock of 6.7 magnitude also hit the region. Multiple search and rescue operations are underway in both the countries. “80 AFAD (emergency disaster agency) officers, 27 accredited municipalities and NGOs, 968 Search and Rescue volunteers, 4 K9 dogs, 2 trucks and aid materials have been sent to the area impacted by earthquake,” tweeted Turkish interior minister Suleyman Soylu.

US expresses concern over the destructive earthquake

Meanwhile, the United States has offered condolences and promised unwavering support and assistance. “The U.S. is profoundly concerned by today’s destructive earthquake in Turkiye & Syria. I have been in touch with Turkish officials to relay that we stand ready to provide any & all needed assistance. We will continue to closely monitor the situation in coordination with Turkiye,” White House National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said in a statement on Twitter.

Monday’s deadly disaster rings a bell to the horrifying earthquake that struck Turkey in 1999. The country, which sits atop major fault lines, is prone to experiencing jolts due to the movement of tectonic plates. In 1999, the country’s northwest regions were hit by a 7.4 earthquake, claiming the lives of some 18,000 people.