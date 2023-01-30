US Issues Warning For American Nationals In Turkey Following The Quran-burning Incident

The US embassy in Turkey warned American citizens on Monday, to brace themselves for possible “retaliatory attacks” by the terrorist group. The consulate issued a statement on Monday stating that there is a possibility of a retaliatory attack against churches, synagogues and diplomatic missions in Istanbul. The warning from the American embassy came following the Quran-burning incidents in Europe.

“The U.S. government cautions its citizens of possible imminent retaliatory attacks by terrorists against churches, synagogues, and diplomatic missions in Istanbul or other places Westerners frequent, especially in the Beyoglu, Galata, Taksim, and Istiklal areas. Turkish authorities are investigating this matter,” the statement reads. The authorities insisted that American nationals should stay alert, especially in locations that are frequently visited by "Westerners". The consulate also assured that the Turkish authorities are investigating the matter.

What’s happening?

It all started earlier this month after a far-right, anti-immigration politician, Ramus Paludan, staged a protest outside the Turkish embassy in Stockholm and burned the Quran outside the embassy. Days later a far-right Dutch leader of the Pediga movement, named Edwin Wagensveld, went on to tear pages out of a copy of the sacred book, near the Dutch Parliament in the Netherlands. The disgraced leader even went on to stomp on the holy text. The incident soured Turkey-Sweden relations to a great extent after the Turkish administration condemned the disrespect to the sacred texts. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan lashed out at the Swedish administration and warned the Scandinavian country to not expect support for its bid to join NATO.

The protest even angered Muslims all around the world. Millions of angered Muslims took to the streets to protest against the blasphemous act. The Far-right leader Puldan, who holds both Danish and Swedish citizenship didn’t stop there. According to the Times of Israel, Puldan told local news outlets that he will replicate the protest in front of the Turkish embassy in Copenhagen and will continue to do so until Sweden is admitted into the NATO alliance. These assertions by Puldan sparked further anger and governments including the US started giving travelling advisories for their citizens.

The guidelines to follow

In the Monday advisor, the US consulate in Turkey insisted that American nationals should adhere to the following guidelines.