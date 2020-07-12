US Judge Orders Iran To Pay $879 Million In Punitive Damages For 1996 Saudi Bombing

In a victory for the Trump administration, a US judge has ordered Iran to pay over $879 million in compensation for bombing an eight-story towers complex in Saudi Arabia back in 1996.

According to reports, the decision has been hailed by the Trump administration while the Iranian government has refused to acknowledge its involvement in the case and thereby declining to pay the staggering sum.

Read: Iran: Explosion Reported In West Tehran, Official Deny Claims

The blast killed 19 Americans

As per reports, the attack on the Khobar Towers complex housing Western and Saudi troops was carried out by Saudi Hezbollah, a militant group from the conservative Sunni kingdom's Shiite minority. The militant group reportedly drove a truck filled to the brim with explosives into the complex.

According to reports, US federal district court judge in the ruling stated that evidence strongly suggests Iran aided the militant group in carrying out the horrific bombing. The judge reportedly added that the victims from the bombing suffered extensive physical injuries as well as severe psychological trauma and the $879 million would deter similar attacks in the future.

Read: Pompeo Slams UN Report On Deadly US Drone Strike On Iranian

A US State Department spokesperson, in a tweet, claimed that justice for the victims and families of the terror attack was long overdue. In 2018, Judge Howell had ordered Iran to pay $104.7 million in a similar case regarding the complex bombing.

24 years ago, Iran-sponsored terrorists killed 19 Americans at the Khobar Towers and injured hundreds more. A U.S. court has once again found Iran liable to pay damages to victims and their families. Justice is overdue for the many victims of Iranian-supported terror. — Morgan Ortagus (@statedeptspox) July 9, 2020

Read: Iran's Virus Death Toll Reaches Almost 12,000

Read: Iran Says It Has Built Underground 'missile Cities' Along Gulf Coastlines, Warns Enemies