US Lawmakers Urge Egypt's President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi To Release Detained Activists

US lawmakers have urged Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi to release detained activists, journalists, lawyers, and prisoners of conscience. As per reports, around 55 US lawmakers sent a letter on Monday, October 19 to Egypt's leader wherein they asserted that President el-Sisi must release all those who had been “unjustly detained for exercising their fundamental human rights”.

'COVID-19 Death Sentence'

Lawmaker Jim McGovern, who is one of the three US politicians leading the cause, said “The unjust detention of Egyptian human rights defenders, peaceful political activists and other prisoners of conscience is in direct opposition to the rights and freedoms enshrined in Egyptian and American law”.

In the letter to President el-Sisi, the US lawmakers stated that the lives of those imprisoned unjustly was in danger due to the large outbreaks of COVID-19 in the country's prisons. McGovern has also said that the dangers are compounded by the fact that Egypt's prisons are grossly overcrowded and added that COVID-19 cases can spread in the prisons like wildfire.

Ro Khanna, another US lawmaker that has called for the releases of detained dissenters, has stated that the human rights activists, lawyers and other prisoners of conscience face a ‘COVID-19 death sentence behind bars’.

As per reports, the letter sent to the Egyptian President mentioned political activists Ramy Shaath, Zyad el-Elaimy, and Alaa Abdel Fattah; human rights lawyers Mohamed el Baqer and Mahienour el-Massry; journalists Esraa Abdel Fattah and Solafa Magdy, and other unjustly detained prisoners of conscience and demanded their release.

Earlier in April, the United Nation had also urged the Egyptian government to release non-violent offenders and those awaiting trial amid fear of COVID-19 outbreak in jails. The UN had noted that the Egyptian jails were grossly overcrowded, unsanitary and lacked essential resources.

(With ANI inputs, Image Credits: AP)

