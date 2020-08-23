US-led International Coalition Troops Withdraw From Iraq’s Taji Military Base

The United States-led coalition troops fighting the Islamic State (IS) militant group have withdrawn from a base near Iraq’s Taji military base on August 23. Reportedly, they also transferred $347 million in equipment and property to Iraq. It is the eighth military facility handed over by the US to Iraq in the last few months.

Reportedly, in the handover ceremony that took place on August 23, the withdrawal included the departure of 300 US troops and contractors, and the handover of $347 million in structures and equipment to the Iraqi base, including over 90 million rounds of ammunition.

As per several reports, the Taji military base, 20 km north of Baghdad, had been witnessing frequent rocket attacks by Iran-backed militias targeting US-led troops in the past few months. The coalition in a recently released statement, reportedly said that the movement of coalition military personnel is a part of a long-range plan coordinated with the government of Iraq.

The coalition reportedly also added that Taji camp has historically held up to 2,000 coalition members and most of them have departed this summer. According to the statement, remaining coalition troops will leave in the next few days. This withdrawal came days after US President Donald Trump promised that the US troops will withdraw the base shortly.

US has had 5k troops stationed in Iraq

As per reports, the US has had nearly 5,000 troops stationed in Iraq and coalition allies a further 2,500. The US had invaded Iraq in 2003 and briefly left in 2011 before returning in 2014 to help Baghdad fight Daesh. Earlier this year, Iraq's parliament had voted for the withdrawal of foreign troops from Iraq and United States. Other coalition troops have also been departing as part of a reduction in the size or presence of a military force.

Tensions between forces and the Iraq's Popular Mobilization Units drastically grew after the assassination of Iranian general Qassem Soleiman, who was accountable for coordinating Iranian assistance to the militias for their fight against the terrorists. The Iraqi parliament’s vote came after a US air strike on Baghdad airport killed Soleimani and Iraqi militia leader Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis.

