US NSA Jake Sullivan To Visit Israel, West Bank; Discuss Iran Nuclear Deal

US’ National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan is set to visit Israel late this week as discussions on the Iran nuclear deal came to a halt. According to a statement by his office, the NSA would also visit the beleaguered West Bank, which houses the administration of the Palestinian Authority (PA). It is worth noting that a team of Egyptian delegates recently held a meeting with Palestinian factions including Hamas and Islamic Jihad in Gaza.

During his trip, Sullivan will be joined by Deputy Assistant to the President and the Middle East and North Africa Coordinator Brett McGurk and the State Department’s Acting Assistant Secretary for Near Eastern Affairs Yael Lempert. The statement by White House further added that the top American official will meet Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett and other senior Israeli government officials while in the zionist state. The meeting is aimed at “reaffirm the US commitment to Israel’s security and consult on a range of issues of strategic importance to the U.S.-Israel bilateral relationship, including the threat posed by Iran.”

"Sullivan will also co-chair the fourth Strategic Consultative Group (SCG) with his Israeli counterpart, Dr Eyal Hulata, capping a year of extraordinary engagement between our inter-agencies on a range of national security matters," the statement read.

Notably, Israel and the US have a partnership to counter the Iranian threat and with the JCPOA negotiations ending inconclusively, the meeting could trigger new possibilities. However, a discreet report revealed that US officials are also scheduled to meet Iranian officials to bring them into compliance with the 2015 nuclear deal struck by Iran, the US, China, Russia, France, the UK, Germany, and the EU. Former Trump administration in 2018 had unilaterally scrapped the arrangement following Tehran’s breach of terms over the Uranium enrichment program. The former US president also slapped sanctions on the Iranian regime, which Tehran is now pressurising to be removed.

Sullivan to meet PA president

Apart from the Iranian Nuclear deal, Sullivan will also meet Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas. Both sides will meet, “to discuss ongoing efforts to further strengthen U.S.-Palestinian ties and advance peace and security for Palestinians and Israelis alike”. It is worth mentioning that Biden has advanced plans to reopen US Consulate in Jerusalem.

(Image: AP)