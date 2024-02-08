Advertisement

A US-owned ship bound for Egypt’s Suez Canal was struck by the Iran baked Yemen Houthis just off the coast of Yemen in the Gulf of Aden. According to the US officials, the incident comes less than day after the Houthis laughed an anti-ship cruise missile toward the US destroyer in the Red Sea which the American Naval forces intercepted.

The missile attack on the M/V Gibraltar Eagle further ratchets the tensions in the strategic Red Sea. The Houthis have been attacking the global shipping since mid October in a show of support to Hamas as war entered the 100th day. US and UK previously launched strikes on the Houthi military infrastructure for causing disruption to the crucial corridor that links the Asia and Mideast.

Incident occurred 110 miles southeast of Aden

Monday’s attack “happened some 110 miles southeast of Aden. The ship’s captain reported that the “port side of vessel hit from above by a missile,” a statement from United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations read. UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak condemned the consistent attacks by the Houthis in the key shipping lane, saying that UK Navy destroyed 13 planned targets, taking great care to avoid the civilian casualties. Sunak iterated that the Yemen’s Houthi rebels have launched “the biggest attacks on the Royal Navy for decades.”

US Central Command (CENTCOM) acknowledged the Houthi attack on the ship saying that no injuries or significant damage was reported, and that the vessel “is continuing its journey.” The vessel is understood to be owned by Eagle Bulk, a Stamford, Connecticut-based firm traded on the New York Stock Exchange.

Last week, the United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres called for all the parties to exercise restraint and "not to escalate" the volatile situation in the Red Sea. "The Secretary-General [Guterres] calls on all parties involved not to escalate even more the situation in the interest of peace and stability in the Red Sea and the wider region," his spokesman spokesman Stephane Dujarric said in a statement. The strikes on the Yemeni rebel forces came days after the militants launched assaults on the commercial vessels bound for Israel that disrupted the international shipping and trade. The recent escalation in the Red Sea has stoked fears of Israel-Hamas war spreading into a region wide conflict.