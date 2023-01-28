US President Joe Biden Calls Israeli PM Netanyahu After Terrorist Attack In Jerusalem

US President Joe Biden spoke with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, condemning what he called a “horrific terrorist attack” outside a Jerusalem synagogue in which a Palestinian gunman killed at least seven people.

President Biden, who called Netanyahu on Friday, also offered support to Israel’s government and people following the attack.

The incident came amid spiralling tensions and violence between Israel and the Palestinians.

The shooting took place on Friday evening in the northern part of East Jerusalem, a day after nine Palestinians were killed during an Israel Defence Forces raid in the West Bank city of Jenin.

During the call, the President made clear that this was an attack against the civilised world.

“He offered all appropriate means of support to the Government and People of Israel over the coming days,” the White House said in a readout of the call.

“The President stressed the iron-clad US commitment to Israel’s security, and agreed that his team would remain in constant touch with their Israeli counterparts,” the White House said.

In a separate statement, US Secretary of State Tony Blinken condemned in the strongest terms "the horrific terrorist attack" that occurred today outside of a synagogue in Jerusalem.

“We mourn those killed in the attack, and our thoughts are with the injured, including children. The notion of people being targeted as they leave a house of worship is abhorrent. It is particularly tragic that this attack occurred on International Holocaust Remembrance Day,” he said.

The United States will extend our full support to the Government and people of Israel.

“Accordingly, the President has directed his national security team to engage immediately with Israeli counterparts to offer all appropriate support in assisting the wounded and bringing the perpetrators of this horrible crime to justice,” said White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre.

Indian-American Congressman Shri Thanedar also condemned the terrorist attack in Jerusalem.

“My thoughts are with the victims, their families, and the global Jewish community. This kind of senseless violence is heartbreaking,” he said.

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)