United States President, Joe Biden, on Tuesday made yet another gaffe as he appeared to forget the name of the Palestinian militant group Hamas, and ended up clambering for words. During a speech detailing the recent truce deal in the making between Israel and Hamas during the Middle East tour of US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Biden labelled Hamas as “opposition” as he struggled to recall the faction’s name.

‘There is some movement’

“There is some movement, and I don’t want to, I don’t want…to choose my words” Biden told reporters, seemingly hazed and confused. US President continued, “There’s some movement, there's been a response from…” as he took an unexpected pause leaving the reporters astonished. “There’s been a response from… the opposition,” he said, referring to Hamas. A few seconds later, the sitting US president was reminded the movement’s name by a journalist, “Hamas?” “Yes, Im sorry, Hamas,” Biden said.

Biden told reporters that Hamas’ response to the framework for a truce deal “seems to be a little over the top.” "There's been some movement. There's been a response from the opposition," Biden said at the White House. “But it seems to be a little over the top. We're not sure where it is. There's continuing negotiation right now,” he added. Just hours later, the Qatari Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani, announced that Hamas has given a “positive” response to the truce deal that was first drafted in Paris.

"The Hamas response contains notes, but is generally positive,” Al Thani said, as he held meeting with US Secretary of State Blinken. An initial meeting between leaders from Israel, the US, Egypt, and Qatar was held on January 28 to discuss a 3-stage truce deal and hostages swap to and the hostiles in the besieged Gaza strip. As per Israel’s estimates, Hamas still holds as many as 136 hostages whom they kidnapped during the October 7 rampage in the southern towns of Israel. The Palestinian group received the proposal, head of Hamas' political bureau, Ismail Haniyeh said last week ahead of Blinken’s arrival in the Middle East to build a momentum to reach the ceasefire in the war-torn region.