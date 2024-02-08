English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 7th, 2024 at 18:39 IST

US President Joe Biden Forgets Name of Hamas During Truce Deal Speech: ‘There’s Some Movement’

“There is some movement, and I don’t want to, I don’t want…to choose my words” Biden told reporters, as he struggled to name Hamas.

Zaini Majeed
Hamas Israel Biden US
Hamas and the US Presdient Joe Biden. | Image:AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

United States President, Joe Biden, on Tuesday made yet another gaffe as he appeared to forget the name of the Palestinian militant group Hamas, and ended up clambering for words. During a speech detailing the recent truce deal in the making between Israel and Hamas during the Middle East tour of US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Biden labelled Hamas as “opposition” as he struggled to recall the faction’s name.

‘There is some movement’

“There is some movement, and I don’t want to, I don’t want…to choose my words” Biden told reporters, seemingly hazed and confused. US President continued, “There’s some movement, there's been a response from…” as he took an unexpected pause leaving the reporters astonished. “There’s been a response from… the opposition,” he said, referring to Hamas. A few seconds later, the sitting US president was reminded the movement’s name by a journalist, “Hamas?” “Yes, Im sorry, Hamas,” Biden said.

BIDEN: "There is some movement, and I don’t wanna, I don't wanna, let me be choose my words — there's some movement. There's been a response from the, uh, there's been a response from the opposition, but um..."

REPORTER: "Hamas?"

BIDEN: "Yes, I'm sorry, from Hamas..." pic.twitter.com/wzYqFZCCjM

— RNC Research (@RNCResearch) February 6, 2024

Biden told reporters that Hamas’ response to the framework for a truce deal “seems to be a little over the top.” "There's been some movement. There's been a response from the opposition," Biden said at the White House. “But it seems to be a little over the top. We're not sure where it is. There's continuing negotiation right now,” he added. Just hours later, the Qatari Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani, announced that Hamas has given a “positive” response to the truce deal that was first drafted in Paris. 

"The Hamas response contains notes, but is generally positive,” Al Thani said, as he held meeting with US Secretary of State Blinken. An initial meeting between leaders from Israel, the US, Egypt, and Qatar was held on January 28 to discuss a 3-stage truce deal and hostages swap to and the hostiles in the besieged Gaza strip. As per Israel’s estimates, Hamas still holds as many as 136 hostages whom they kidnapped during the October 7 rampage in the southern towns of Israel. The Palestinian group received the proposal, head of Hamas' political bureau, Ismail Haniyeh said last week ahead of Blinken’s arrival in the Middle East to build a momentum to reach the ceasefire in the war-torn region.

Advertisement

Published February 7th, 2024 at 18:34 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Ananya Panday

Ananya At PFW

10 hours ago
Amyra Dastur

Amyra Learns Dance

10 hours ago
Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka's Breezy Look

13 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's No Makeup Look

13 hours ago
Rashii Khanna-Vaani Kapoor

Raashii-Vaani Twin

13 hours ago
Vivek Dahiya

Vivek Sets Fitness Goals

16 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

16 hours ago
Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu's Casual Look

16 hours ago
President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

20 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

a day ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

2 days ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

2 days ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

2 days ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

2 days ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

2 days ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

2 days ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

2 days ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Ivorians say God is on their team's side after 'miracles' at Africa Cup

    Sports 17 minutes ago

  2. Woman Falls Into Borewell in Gangapur, Rescue Operation On | VIDEO

    India News18 minutes ago

  3. Bob Gives Has A Blunt Response For Gina Carano's Mandalorian Lawsuit

    Entertainment19 minutes ago

  4. DSSSB Admit Card 2024 Released

    Education19 minutes ago

  5. German Cup quarterfinal game called off after heavy rain

    Sports 19 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement