US Sen Graham Claims Iran 'close To Nuclear Break Out' Amid JCPOA Revival Talks

As negotiations edge closer to reviving the tattered 2015 Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) nuclear deal with Iran, US Senator Lindsay Graham on Monday visited Israel and raised an alert over the potential "Iranian threat" faced by both Washington and Tel Aviv. Senator Graham met with Israel Prime Minister Naftali Bennett in Jerusalem, where the former talked about possible "Iranian break out" in case it acquired "nuclear capability," The Times of Israel reported.

"I mentioned the idea of formalising a mutual defense agreement, in very limited circumstances that would involve existential threats to the Jewish state," US Senator Lindsay Graham told reporters after he met with Israel PM Naftali Bennett, as quoted by Sputnik.

"But the one we're not talking about enough is even more consequential: that the Iranians break out and acquire nuclear capability", he added.

'Iranians want master religion,' US Sen. Graham says during Israel visit

Calling the potential Iranian threat, the "game-changer of all game-changers," Senator Graham also accused Iran's approach to the nuclear deal "motivated by religion that compels them to purify their faith and have the world submit." He went on to compare Iran with Nazis, further saying that "Nazis wanted a master race and the Iranians want a master religion." In an invoking slogan, Graham also warned Israel of Iran's intention to force Arab states to acquire nuclear weapons, thus, leaving Israel "scarcely friendlier" among its neighbours, Sputnik reported.

"The Jewish people can't live that way. One Holocaust was not enough. This will be war. Why can't Iran have nuclear weapons, because Israelis say 'Never again'," the US Senator, who officially had no administrative appointment or role in the region, said during his visit, as cited by Sputnik.

Great seeing Senator @LindseyGrahamSC in Jerusalem this morning.



Lindsey, thank you for being one of Israel’s greatest friends — both in word and in deed!

🇮🇱🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/Ge4RFhBVeT — Naftali Bennett בנט (@naftalibennett) February 14, 2022

JCPOA talks with Iran resume after a brief break

The JCPOA nuclear talks in Vienna resumed last Tuesday after breaking off for a bit over a week for diplomats to return home for consultations, the Associated Press reported. "Negotiations seem to be at the final stage which requires determination and energetic efforts from all participants to get to the destination point,” Russia’s delegate to the talks, Mikhail Ulyanov, said on Twitter.

For a recap, the JCPOA was signed in Vienna between the P5+1 countries, including China, Russia, the US, UK and Germany. The deal assured the removal of sanctions by the US on Tehran, in return for Iran to minimise its uranium concentration. However, in 2018 US under Donald Trump withdrew from the program, resulting in Iran breaching provisions of the deal. Since then, there have been constant concerns over Iran's intentions since it bolstered its enrichment program to 60%, which is far beyond the limits of the accord.

In recent, US President Joe Biden has expressed willingness to rejoin the deal with Britain, France, Germany, Russia, and China trying to salvage it, as per the Associated Press. Last week, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken signed several sanctions waivers related to Iran’s civilian nuclear activities. The move reverses the Trump administration’s decision to rescind them.

(With inputs from AP)

Image: AP