US Special Envoy For Yemen Visits Saudi Arabia, Bahrain To Discuss Iran's Actions

US President Joe Biden’s special envoy for Yemen is travelling to meet allies in Saudi Arabia and Bahrain to discuss Iran’s actions in the region. US State Department announced on Tuesday, 16 November that US Special Envoy for Yemen Tim Lenderking will travel to Riyadh and Manama joining an interagency team to coordinate approaches to regional security and a broad range of concerns with Iran. The statement added that Lenderking will be meeting with senior officials on efforts to elevate an inclusive, UN-led peace process in Yemen.

“Special Envoy Lenderking will also meet with senior officials on efforts to advance an inclusive, UN-led peace process in Yemen and to bring immediate relief to the people of Yemen. He also will discuss the Houthis’ continued detention of some Yemeni staff of the U.S. Embassy in Sana’a and the Houthis’ breach of the U.S. Embassy compound in Sana’a,” the agency added.

UN Special Envoy Briefs Security Council

Earlier, on Thursday, 11 November, United Nations Special Envoy Hans Grundberg said that a political process guided by the UN might still be part of a long-term settlement to the war in Yemen. As per a UN report, Grundberg addressed UN Security Council (UNSC) members via teleconference during a UNSC meeting and briefed them about his three-day tour to the Taiz governorate, where he conducted discussions in Taiz city, Turbah, and Mokha. Grundberg also highlighted the immediate need to cease the conflict.

In a statement, the UN special envoy to Yemen said that these trips have provided him with comprehensive and first-hand awareness of the violence in the region and how much it is impacting civilians in Taiz, particularly in form of challenges they encounter in their everyday lives. He went on to say that the trip also provided him “the opportunity to hear directly from Yemeni men, women and young people, on how an UN-led political process can help to address the situation in Taiz as part of a sustainable solution to the conflict,” as per the UN report.

(IMAGE: AP)