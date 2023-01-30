US Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken touched down in the Israeli capital of Jerusalem on Monday to reiterate a close alliance between US and Israel as the middle eastern nation has gotten its new right-wing government, The New York Post reported. Blinken comes at a time of intense Israeli-Palestinian clashes that have spurred fears of an escalation.

It also comes after Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s government recently announced plans to overhaul the country’s judicial system, raising fears of the undermining of democracy. In a conversation with news outlet Al Arabiya on Sunday, Blinken said that the violence that has ensued between Israelis and Palestinians lately is “deeply disturbing”, adding that “the most important thing in the near term is to try to get some calm.”

“I think we’ve seen horrific terrorist attacks in the last couple of days that we condemn and deplore. President Biden has spoken to this. We also see civilian loss of life that is very deeply disturbing. And the most important thing in the near term is to try to get some calm,” Blinken said, according to a transcript by the State Department.

Blinken to meet Israeli government's top officials

The Secretary of State also expressed his hopes “to speak to the Israeli Government, to the Palestinian Authority leadership, to hear from people as well who are being affected by this in their daily lives.” The Biden administration faces tough challenges in its talks with Israel which will range from the legal overhaul to the Palestine conflict.

Many US officials are also not too fond of Netanyahu, thanks to his bitter relationship with former US President Barack Obama. However, the Israeli PM managed to strike a cordial bond with ex-US President Donald Trump, which make Democrats all the more wary of him.

“This moment is probably the most severe political challenge to the U.S.-Israel relationship since Menachem Begin became prime minister in 1977,” said Jeremy Ben-Ami, the president of the liberal Israel advocacy group J Street. On Monday, Blinken will be meeting Netanyahu and other top Israeli officials, including the foreign minister. The next day, he will be heading to Ramallah, the administrative center of the Palestinian leadership.