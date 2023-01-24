US State Secy Blinken Set To Visit Israel As Protests Against Netanyahu Government Grows

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken will be visiting Israel and the West Bank for meetings with Israeli and Palestinian leaders. On Monday, Blinken is scheduled to hold meetings in Israel before traveling to the West Bank on Tuesday to meet with Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas and his team, according to a Palestinian official, cited in a Times of Israel report. This visit comes less than two weeks after White House National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan's trip to Israel and will be the second senior Biden administration official to visit Israel this month.

According to a US official, the meetings are aimed at gaining an understanding of the new government's plans regarding the West Bank, and also to convey the administration's position on the status quo at the Temple Mount and to ask for clarification regarding the new government's plans to reform the country's judicial system. The Netanyahu government, during the elections, had vowed to reform the Israeli judiciary, and now that it has the mandate of the people, it is going ahead and attempting to deliver on its electoral promises. Voters of Netanyahu, who are on the right of the political spectrum, believe that the Israeli judiciary is not accountable. They fear that judicial activism will undermine Israeli democracy. Whereas people, who oppose Netanyahu, claim that Netanyahu's proposed reforms "will undermine the independence of Israel's judiciary".

A look at issues between Israeli right wing & the judiciary

The Israeli right wing has long had issues with the Israeli judiciary, particularly with regard to its perceived bias against the government and its policies. The roots of this perception can be traced back to a number of factors. One of the main issues is the perception that the judiciary is overly liberal and tends to side with left-wing political groups and causes. This perception is driven by a number of high-profile cases in which the judiciary has ruled against government policies or actions, such as the evacuation of settlements in the West Bank or the demolition of illegal outposts.

Another issue is the perception that the judiciary is not sufficiently responsive to the needs of the security establishment and the military. This perception is driven by a number of cases in which the judiciary has ruled against the actions of the security forces, such as the use of administrative detention or the use of targeted killings. The Israeli right wing also has problems with the selection process of the judges, they believe that the current process is not transparent enough and that the judges are selected based on their political affiliations rather than their qualifications. They argue that this leads to a lack of diversity among the judges, which can lead to a lack of representation for the views and interests of the right-wing population.