Updated January 12th, 2024 at 06:47 IST

US, UK Launch Massive Retaliatory Strikes Against Houthi Military Targets in Yemen

As the tensions in the Red Sea continue to escalate, the militaries of the United States and the United Kingdom unleashed airstrikes against Houthis.

Bhagyasree Sengupta
The amphibious dock landing ship USS Carter Hall and amphibious assault ship USS Bataan transit the Bab al-Mandeb strait
The amphibious dock landing ship USS Carter Hall and amphibious assault ship USS Bataan transit the Bab al-Mandeb strait | Image:AP/ File Photo
As the tensions in the Red Sea continue to escalate, the militaries of the United States and the United Kingdom unleashed lethal airstrikes against multiple Houthi targets in Yemen. Over a dozen of Houthi targets were hit by strikes from fighter jets and Tomahawk missiles on Thursday, CNN reported. The Iran-backed militant group have been active in creating unrest in the Red Sea following the commencement of the Israel-Hamas war. The officials told the American news outlet that the military targets included logistical hubs, air defence systems and weapons storage locations. 

The strikes that took place on Thursday marked the first outright response by the US against the Houthis weeks after the later-initiated campaign of drone and missile attacks on commercial ships. In the past, the Biden administration and its allies warned that the Iran-backed militant group “would bear the consequences" of the repeated drone attacks on commercial ships. The strikes come as the US Secretary of State Lloyd Austin remains hospitalised following complications from surgery for prostate cancer, CNN reported. 

The attack came with a warning 

The attacks came hours after US Secretary of State Antony Blinken warned that if Houthis “doesn’t stop, there will have to be consequences. And unfortunately, it hasn’t stopped,” CNN reported. Meanwhile, in a speech on the same day,  Houthi leader Abdul Malek Al-Houthi said that any US attack on Yemen ”will not go unanswered". On Wednesday, the United Nations Security Council passed a resolution led by the US and Japan “in the strongest terms the at least two dozen Houthi attacks on merchant and commercial vessels since November 19, 2023” and demanding “that the Houthis immediately cease all such attacks.” While 11 nations voted in favour of the resolution, four nations including China and Russia abstained from voting. 

It is important to note that this is not the first time the United Nations unleashed airstrikes on the Middle Eastern nation. According to the Council on Foreign Relations, the US conducted nearly 400 airstrikes in Yemen since 2002. However, amid the ongoing Israel-Hamas war, John Kirby, spokesman for the National Security Council has said that the US is “not looking for a conflict with the Houthis.” There have been at least 27 Houthi attacks against multiple commercial vessels since November 19.

Published January 12th, 2024 at 06:47 IST

