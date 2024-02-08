Advertisement

Moscow - Hours after the United States and the United Kingdom unleashed lethal attacks against Houthi targets in Yemen, Russia requested the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) to convene a meeting on the matter. Following the barrage of airstrikes, the Russian Permanent Mission to the UN noted that Moscow urged the international body to conduct an emergency meeting on Friday. Following a short message on its official Telegram channel, the mission told Tass that the meeting was scheduled to take place at 3:00 PM (GMT).

“Russia has requested an urgent meeting of the UN Security Council for January 12 in connection with the US and UK strikes on Yemen," the Russian permanent mission to the UN wrote on its official Telegram channel. The notification came after the US and UK unleashed airstrikes in several parts of Western Yemen on Thursday, sending shockwaves across the world. Over a dozen Houthi targets were hit by strikes from fighter jets and Tomahawk missiles on Thursday, CNN reported. The Iran-backed militant group have been active in creating unrest in the Red Sea following the commencement of the Israel-Hamas war. The officials told the American news outlet that the military targets included logistical hubs, air defence systems and weapons storage locations.

Houthis vow to retaliate

The attack came a day after the UNSC adopted a resolution demanding an immediate end to attacks on ships in the Red Sea. Around 11 members voted in favour of the resolution, while four countries, namely, Russia, China, Algeria and Mozambique, abstained from voting. Before this resolution was accepted, the international body rejected three proposals pushed by Russia to amend the text of the draft resolution, including the one that mentioned the conflict between Palestine and Israel as the reason behind the recent escalation in the Red Sea, Tass reported.

Meanwhile, Senior Houthi leader Major General Abdul Salam Jahaf went on a rant on X, formally known as Twitter and made it clear that those behind the attack will have to “pay the price”. “Whoever is involved will pay the price We will not stop our attacks until you leave the area, and we will not stop trampling on you until we see the humiliation and humiliation in you. Yemen is now disciplining Britain and America at sea,” Jahaf wrote on X. He went on to mock the West’s calls for de-escalation and made it clear that the group is not scared of the West especially the United States. “Now they are begging to de-escalate. They fired the first shot, and we are the ones who will determine the scene of the battle, and they will only find us where they hate. We are not among those who fear and fear America,” Jahaf wrote in a subsequent post.

