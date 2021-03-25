Uyghur Muslims In Turkey Protest Amid Chinese Foreign Minister's Visit

China’s Foreign Minister Wang Yi, who is on a two-day visit to Turkey, faced protests from the local Uyghur community, whose brothers and sisters are allegedly suffering rampant human rights abuses in Xinjiang. According to the Associated Press, hundreds of ethnic Uyghur Turks took to the streets in Istanbul to protest Wang Yi’s visit. The crowd, which included activists and members of the general public, chanted slogans demanding the Turkish government take a strong stance against China’s alleged abuses in Xinjiang.

According to the report, protesters had gathered at Istanbul’s Beyazit Square, holding posters that read, “We call on Turkey to stand with East Turkestan.” Turkish people refer to Xinjiang as East Turkestan because of the historic connection with Uyghur Turks in China. Some protesters were also seen holding the flag of East Turkestan. Several international reports have accused China of committing genocide in Xinjiang, allegations that Beijing categorically denies. Turkey was one of the few countries to have raised the Uyghur issue in the past. But Ankara has become less vocal over the years, which experts attribute to China’s increasing influence across the world.

Earlier this month, an investigative report said China is committing “serious and systematic atrocities” in the Xinjiang province against Uyghurs, including force serialization to “break their lineage”. The report added that the government officials often describe Uyghurs with “dehumanising terms” and liken the mass detention to “eradicating tumors”. China often dismisses reports of human rights abuses in Xinjiang as “fake news”.

Wang Yi's Turkey visit

Wang Yi landed in Istanbul on Thursday, where he was received by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. Wang Yi then held talks with his Turkish counterpart Mevlut Cavusoglu after which they attended a photo exhibition featuring China-Turkey cooperation against COVID-19. According to Turkey's Foreign Ministry, Cavusoglu and Wang Yi discussed the “potential of economic partnership” and ways to enhance cooperation in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic and vaccination. Cavusoglu also raised the issue of Uyghur Muslims with Wang Yi.

Discussed potential of economic cooperation w/ FM Wang Yi of #China on 50th anniversary of our diplomatic relations.

-Will enhance our cooperation on fight against pandemic and vaccine.

-Conveyed our sensitivity and thoughts on Uyghur Turks. ðŸ‡¹ðŸ‡·ðŸ‡¨ðŸ‡³ pic.twitter.com/fVdLLtgAey — Mevlüt ÇavuÅŸoÄŸlu (@MevlutCavusoglu) March 25, 2021

(Image Credit: AP)