'Was Freed 43 Years Ago': Iran President Responds To Biden's 'Going To Free Iran' Remark

Iran’s President Ebrahim Raisi responded to US President’s remark while addressing the nation through a live televised broadcast on Friday saying, “I am telling Biden that Iran was freed 43 years ago.” President Ebrahim Raisi’s statement came a day after US President Joe Biden vowed to “free Iran” at a campaign rally in California on Thursday. President Biden’s statement came amid the raging anti-hijab protests that have gripped Iran since early September. The protests were sparked by the death of a woman of Iranian-Kurdish descent, Mahsa Amini in the custody of Iran’s morality police.

Iran’s President Ebrahim Raisi has stated that Iran had been freed after the 1979 Islamic Revolution. President Raisi cited the national referendum which the Iranian people voted in favour of, to become an Islamic Republic on 1 April 1979. The move led to the approval of a new theocratic-republican constitution for Iran, which subsequently led Ruhollah Khomeini to become the supreme leader of the country in December 1979.

President Biden had stated on Thursday that the demonstrators working against Iran’s government would soon succeed in freeing themselves from the regime.

Turmoil in US-Iran relations

The diplomatic ties between Iran and the United States turned sour in recent months as protests continue in the Islamic Republic. The US government announced sanctions against several Iranian officials and entities following the ill-treatment of the anti-hijab demonstrators and Iran’s brutal crackdown on the protests. Moreover, the Biden administration undermined the Iran nuclear deal in the wake of protests in Iran, for which it has faced growing criticism with calls to resurrect the deal.

The US Treasury Department sanctioned numerous Iranian prison officials, including the warden of Tehran’s notorious Evin Prison Hedayat Farzadi in October. Meanwhile, President Biden has time and again iterated support for Iran's anti-hijab protests.

Responding to the development, Iran on Tuesday published a sanctions list against the United States, which included the names of some high-profile US officials. The list included sanctions against 10 US officials and 4 entities in total.

The hostilities between Iran and the US lead back to the 444-days hostage crisis which spanned from November 4, 1979, till January 20, 1981. The US embassy in Iran was stormed in 1979, soon after the fall of the US-backed Shah government. The embassy was seized by radical elements, leading to the captivity of 52 American nationals.