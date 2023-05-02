Was Iran's Former Deputy Defence Minister, Who Was Hanged By Tehran, An MI6 Spy?

New information has come to light about the case of Alireza Akbari, a British-Iranian citizen who was executed in Tehran in January, with intelligence officials now claiming that he was a spy who passed on nuclear secrets to Britain for 15 years. According to sources cited in a New York Times report, Akbari, who was Iran's former deputy defence minister, began giving information to MI6 in 2004, but the British government has never acknowledged that he was a spy.

The information provided by Akbari reportedly included details about Iran's clandestine pursuit of nuclear weapons, including the enrichment of uranium at a secret underground site at Fordow, located 20 miles northeast of Qom. In 2008, a senior British intelligence official allegedly went to Tel Aviv and told Israeli officials about the mole with access to Iran's nuclear secrets. The Israeli official at the time said they were “shocked” by the British discovery of the Fordow site.

The information passed on by Akbari played a significant role in the public revelation of Iran's nuclear activities at the G20 summit in Pittsburgh the following year. US President Barack Obama, along with then-British Prime Minister Gordon Brown and French President Nicolas Sarkozy, announced that Iran was operating a “covert uranium enrichment facility,” endangering the global nonproliferation regime. Mr. Brown added that Iran's clandestine nuclear base should “shock and anger” the international community., as cited by the Telegraph.

Akbari disclosed identity of 100 Iranian officials

While other Western intelligence agencies were aware that Britain had access to information they did not, Akbari's role remained unknown to the public and the Iranian regime, as reported by the Telegraph. Over the years, he reportedly disclosed the identities and activities of more than 100 Iranian officials, including Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, the chief nuclear scientist known as the “father of the Iranian bomb”, who was later assassinated by Israel in 2020.

Iran charged Akbari with being an MI6 agent, but the British government, as mentioned earlier, has never acknowledged he was a spy. However, the revelation that he passed on nuclear secrets to Britain has put a spotlight on the delicate balance between intelligence-gathering and diplomatic relations between countries. It also raises questions about the ethics of using individuals as sources of information, particularly when it could put their lives at risk. The case of Alireza Akbari is a stark reminder of the complexities of espionage and the potentially high cost of involvement in it.