Watch: Exhausted Search & Rescue Crew Catches Up On Sleep On Wreckage In Quake-torn Turkey

Search and rescue teams are leaving no stone or rubble unturned to locate survivors as the window to do so comes to a close. With no time to create makeshift beds to get a good night’s rest before carrying out crucial operations, teams have been catching their sleep on whatever they can, sometimes even directly on the wreckage.

A clip shared by Turkish NGO IHH Humanitarian Relief Foundation shows some members of a rescue crew sleeping on hard stones and gravel, as other members ignite a fire to keep them warm on the rescue site which appears to be heavily devastated by the series of earthquakes that hit Turkey and neighbouring Syria last week.

"Our teammates who did not leave the wreckage field, even to sleep,” reads the caption of the post. Uploaded on Tuesday, the video has amassed nearly 2,000 views. “May Allah bless and protect them and give them strength,” wrote one user. Several clips and images have emerged from Turkey and Syria after a 7.8 magnitude earthquake and several aftershocks struck the middle eastern nations last week.

Search and rescue ops continue in Syria and Turkey

Since then, search and rescue teams from all around the world have poured in to help deal with the aftermath. According to Sky News, personnel in the Turkish province of Hatay astonishingly saved a woman who had been stuck under the rubble of a collapsed building for some 203 hours.

In Turkey’s Alanya, medics have been working relentlessly to save people who have sustained “shocking” injuries after being crushed in the earthquake. "Patients continually come in - it's getting worse. I'm planning to stay strong, but it is near impossible because hearing children crying, mothers crying, because they all lost their relatives - it's very hard,” said Noyan Dirlik, a 33-year-old working as an orthopaedic surgeon in the city of Alanya.