Updated January 13th, 2024 at 14:54 IST

Watch: Massive Protests Erupt in Yemen, New York as US Unleashes Barrage of Strikes Against Houthis

Massive protests broke out in Yemen after the US and the UK unleashed airstrikes against multiple Houthi military targets.

Bhagyasree Sengupta
UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, right and US President Joe Biden, left
UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, right and US President Joe Biden, left | Image:AP/X
  3 min read
  • 3 min read
Sana'a - Massive protests broke out in Yemen after the US and the UK unleashed airstrikes against multiple Houthi military targets. According to the videos that are circulating online, tens and thousands of Yemenis gathered in multiple cities on Friday and Saturday to condemn the attack that rocked the Middle Eastern nation. While the US and the UK launched lethal strikes at multiple military targets on Friday, two US officials confirmed that similar strikes took place on Saturday as well. The second round of attacks took place hours after US President Joe Biden warned that the United States would continue with its attack until the Iran-backed Yemeni group stop with their “outrageous behaviour” in the Red Sea. 

"Your strikes on Yemen are terrorism," said Mohammed Ali Al-Houthi, a member of the Houthi Supreme Political Council. The Yemeni official went on to state that “The United States is the Devil”. In the videos that are circulating on social media, massive crowds can be seen chanting slogans and raising signage to express their anger over the strikes. The Yemeni capital of Sana'a saw massive demonstrations in which many expressed support for the Palestinian cause. Similar protests broke out in New York where anti-war activists condemned Biden for conducting the brutal strikes. 

Protests erupt outside Yemen mission in NYC

Amid the chaos, hundreds of protesters conducted a demonstration outside the Yemen Mission in NYC on Friday. During the demonstrations, protestors can be seen chanting multiple provocative slogans. “From the river to the sea, Yemen will be free!” and “Gaza called, Yemen answered. All Israeli boats are cancelled” were some of the slogans heard at the spot before the crowd began marching on the streets. There were some who even held signs that read “Hands off Yemen” and “F–k you Biden” as others yelled out “Genocide Joe has got to go," The New York Post reported. 

The militant group that has been dominating almost the whole of Yemen garnered negative attention from the West after the group conducted several attacks against multiple foreign commercial vessels. The group argued that they were conducting these attacks to prevent any vessel transporting to and from Israel. The rebel group have targeted 27 ships to date. 

Published January 13th, 2024 at 14:51 IST

