Watch: People In Turkey & Syria Plea For Help As Earthquake Toll Could Increase Eight-fold

As Turkey and Syria have been hit by a powerful 7.8-magnitude earthquake early Monday, several videos have surfaced on social media, showing people calling for help from rescue workers. Due to the powerful earthquake, thousands of buildings were damaged, and distressed residents have been feeling helpless as they have lost their homes.

According to AP, more than 5,000 have been confirmed dead in both countries and hundreds of thousands have been injured. More than 130 quakes have been felt in Central Turkey in the last 27 hours and the death toll could rise, as per the authorities.

“My grandson is 1 1/2 years old. Please help them, please. ... They were on the 12th floor,” shared Imran Bahur while she was standing near her destroyed apartment building in the Turkish city of Adana on Monday, reported Associated Press.

Videos of deadly Turkey & Syria quake surfacing on social media platforms

Multiple videos on social media platforms have surfaced overnight which show the amount of damage caused by the quakes. Turkey has deployed over 24,400 search and rescue personnel to the quake area, and has confirmed that 5,775 buildings have damaged.

🔴 BREAKİNG NEWS

The earthquake in Kahramanmaraş #Elbistan and the collapse of the buildings after it was reflected on the car camera.

-Right now it's dark and heavy snowfall continues, but I'm fine. Thanks to everyone who supported ❤️ #Turkey #deprempic.twitter.com/hZyqQElZ29 — Eren ☭🇹🇷 (@Eren50855570) February 7, 2023

Meanwhile, authorities are worried that the death toll would keep increasing as rescuers looked for survivors among tangles of metal and concrete spread across the region beset by Syria’s 12-year civil war and refugee crisis. The survivors have been seen crying out for help from within mountains of debris. Seismic activity continued to rattle the region, including another jolt nearly as powerful as the initial quake, reported AP. Further, rescue workers carefully pulled away slabs of concrete and reached for bodies as desperate families waited for news of loved ones.