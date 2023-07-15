WATCH: PM Modi Thanks UAE President For Warm Welcome, Says Will Attend COP-28 Summit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was welcomed with a grand ceremony at the prestigious Qasr Al Watan in Abu Dhabi. The UAE President, Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, extended his warm welcome to the Indian Prime Minister. This visit would mark the beginning of a closer relationship with an aim to strengthen bilateral ties between India and the United Arab Emirates.

PM Modi arrived in Abu Dhabi on Saturday for a day-long visit to the United Arab Emirates. In his grand ceremonial welcome, children were seen waving the Indian tricolour as the Prime Minister inspected the guard of honour. Earlier, at the airport, one can witness that PM Modi had a brief conversation with the UAE envoy with smiles and consecutive patting on the shoulder.

#WATCH | PM Modi arrives in Abu Dhabi, UAE on an official visit, to hold meeting with President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan on key bilateral issues pic.twitter.com/DJRAlBUOge — ANI (@ANI) July 15, 2023

PM Modi expresses gratitude for the ceremonial welcome at UAE

While expressing his gratitude for the warm welcome to the Gulf nation, PM Modi took to Twitter and wrote, "Grateful to Crown Prince HH Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan for welcoming me at the airport today."

"I am thankful for your invitation and I always look for the chance to come here. I have decided to attend the COP-28 Summit in the UAE," said PM Modi in UAE.

Meanwhile, the official spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs, Arindam Bagchi, in a tweet informed, "Deepening India-UAE Comprehensive Strategic Partnership. PM @narendramodi warmly welcomed by UAE President and Ruler of Abu Dhabi HH Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan at the iconic Qasr Al Watan Presidential Palace. Extensive discussions between the two leaders covering various aspects of bilateral ties lie ahead."

PM meets President-designate of COP28 UAE

PM Modi kickstarted the final leg of his two-nation visit on Saturday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi met with the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, Sheikh Khaled bin Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). He conducted a bilateral meeting with UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan on critical issues.

Energy, food security, and defence are expected to be the focus areas of Modi's visit to the UAE during which the two countries will review the progress in bilateral relations after they inked a landmark trade agreement last year. India and the UAE are engaged across various sectors such as trade, investments, energy, food security, science and technology, education, fintech, defence, security, and robust people-to-people

Indian Prime Minister had a very productive meeting with Dr Sultan Al Jaber, the President-designate of COP28 UAE. During the meeting, the two discussed "ways to further sustainable development. Highlighted India’s contribution in this direction, in particular our emphasis on Mission LiFE."