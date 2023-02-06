Watch: Turkey's Buildings Reduced To Rubble As Massive 7.8 Earthquake Claims 284 Lives

Disturbing images and videos have flooded social media platforms following the massive 7.8 magnitude earthquake that jolted Syria and Turkey and claimed the lives of at least 568 people, according to the Associated Press. Videos on Twitter display buildings and infrastructure collapsing like a stack of cards as giant plumes of dust erupt. Some clips also display search and rescue personnel removing heaps of rubble and concrete to pull out stuck victims.

Turkey death toll has risen to 284 with 2,323 people injured, vice president Fuat Oktay told a news conference.

A clip shared on Monday on Twitter claims to show a building in Turkey collapsing as dust envelopes the skyrise building next to it. “Prayers for #Turkey,” reads the caption. Reacting to it, one Twitter user wrote “Oh my dear God.” Another video claims to show emergency services personnel gathered in the Turkish city of Diyarbakır and the devastating aftermath of the earthquake which occurred in the wee hours of Monday.

Due to the Earthquake a Gas Pipeline near the City of Kahramanmaraş in Southern Turkey has reportedly Exploded and is burning out of control with Emergency Services completely overwhelmed with Rescue Operations. pic.twitter.com/FnvZ3i1hEp — OSINTdefender (@sentdefender) February 6, 2023

Social media users react to horrifying earthquake videos

The clip, which has garnered 724,000 views, shows a fire brigade parked in a devastated neighbourhood with piles of rubble. Another video shared on Twitter claims to display the earthquake’s aftermath in Turkey’s Gaziantep, which lied in the vicinity of the earthquake that occurred at a depth of 11 miles.

The clip, recorded in a moving vehicle, shows damaged infrastructure and flooding on the roads. According to videos surfacing on Twitter, gas pipelines placed in the southern Turkish city of Kahramanmaraş also exploded due to the devastating earthquake. The clip has amassed 141,000 views and several comments. “Who controls the weather, controls the world! Massive earthquake and Look what just blew up!” one user wrote. “As if it's not bad enough over there,” wrote another.