Watch | White Pup Gets Rescued From Debris As The Rescue Operations Continue In Turkey

The devastating earthquakes that hit Turkey and Syria, earlier this week, can be considered one of the deadliest natural calamities in modern history. Over 20,000 people have lost their lives from both sides of the border and the death toll is feared to rise. In the midst of all the chaos, thousands of rescue workers are working day and night to dig through the rubble and find any sign of life. A video of a little dog getting rescued from the debris is circulating online, indicating how the volunteers believe that every single life counts.

On Thursday, a Twitter user shared a video of a tiny pup being rescued by volunteers in Turkey. "A little Dog came across the rescue team, he was rescued.#Turquia #TurkeySyriaEarthquake #deprem #Turkey #enkazaltındayım #hataydeprem #ohal #seferberlik #Elbistan #hatayyardimbekliyor #AFAD #PrayForTurkey #earthquake #Turkiye” the user wrote on Twitter. In the video the white furry dog can be seen getting rescued after the dog was found stuck inside the rubble of the Turkey earthquake. The volunteers can be seen giving water to the dog, while the dog is looking around and trying to figure out what is happening. The video now has around 30 thousand views and has received love from netizens.

Rescue operations are up and running while chances for survival go down

Thousands of rescue officials from around the world are working day and night to find people or animals in the heaps of debris. However, things are getting tougher and tougher as days go by. Chilly winters in both countries are making rescue operations harder. The death toll in the devastating earthquake has surpassed the 20,000 mark. While Turkey’s Disaster and Emergency Management Agency (AFAD) has revealed that the death toll in Turkey now stands at 17,134. Things in Syria don’t look great either, as at least 3,317 people lost their lives in the country. However, the rescuers are still hoping to find more lives and are holding strong ground against the natural mayhem.