'We'll Be Back': Israel's Netanyahu Pledges To Remain In Politics After Getting Dethroned

Benjamin Netanyahu on June 13 pledged that the “Israeli opposition will have a strong and clear voice" as he was ousted from power in a vote set to install a new government and elected Naftali Bennett the 13th Israeli Prime minister of the country. Israel’s longest-running premier and country’s Likud Part leader, on Sunday said, “If it's our destiny to be in the opposition, we'll do so with our heads high until we take down this bad government, and return to lead the country our way.” A delicate alliance with eight parties, with leaders who were mostly former Netanyahu allies, is now poised to take over with the right-wing Bennett as the prime minister.

Netanyahu lost his hold on power after over a decade in the country and the parliament chose the new coalition government with a thin majority of 60-59. Bennett will now be Israel’s Prime Minister until September 2023 as a part of the power-sharing deal. As per reports, he will then transfer the power to Yair Lapid, leader of the centrist Yesh Atid, for another two years. Meanwhile, Netanyahu, who has dominated Israel’s political landscape for several years, will remain the head of the Likud party and become the opposition leader.

‘We’ll be back’: Netanyahu

Following Sunday’s vote, Netanyahu pledged in Knesset, the Israeli parliament of 120 members, “We’ll be back.” Even as the former Israeli PM lost, reportedly he shook hands with his successor who was also a former ally and will now lead the “government of change.” The coalition government which has now ended the deadlock in the country is of eight parties including, Bennett’s Yamina, Yair Lapid's Yesh Atid, New Hope, Labor, Meretz, United Arab List, Kahol Lavan, and Yisrael Beiteinu.

Bennett is the son of US-born parents, Jimm and Myrna Bennett. Also a former special forces commando, the 49-year-old lives with his wife Galit and four children in the central city of Raanana. He entered the political scene in Israel after selling his tech start-up reportedly for $145 million in 2005. In 2006, he was also the chief of staff to Netanyahu who was, at the time in opposition.

Even though he shares his ideology with Netanyahu, the two have become increasingly opponents. In the aftermath of the 11-day offensive between Israeli forces and Palestinian militants, Bennett ultimately agreed to join centrist Yair Lapid in a coalition to oust Netanyahu who has been in power for at least 12 consecutive years along with a three-year term prior to that. Lapid agreed to let Bennett serve as the next Prime Minister of Israel while sharing power.

IMAGE: AP