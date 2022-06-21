What Are Israel's Naftali Bennett’s Political Options After He's Ousted From Premiership?

As Israel's Prime Minister Naftali Bennett is set to step down from his premiership just a year after he set foot in the role of Tel Aviv’s leader, his coalition ally Foreign Minister Yair Lapid is prepared to replace him as next head of the state. Bennet now battles a looming political uncertainty that surrounds his career prospect as he agreed to submit a bill to dissolve parliament that will also trigger a general election later this year. Bennett’s inner circle now believes there is a strong chance that Israel’s leader will retire from politics.

On Monday, Israeli Prime Minister's Office said the move, that came as a surprise to many, was made "after several attempts to stabilize the coalition had been exhausted." "We did everything we could to preserve this government," Bennett said in a live televised address. "Believe me, we turned over every stone.” During the middle of his speech as the room plunged into darkness, Lapid stressed, "How symbolic.”

Yair Lapid to be 14th PM of Israel

Bennett is ready to submit the bill sometime next week, although a date is yet to be made official. Israel is expected to go to polls for the fifth time in less than a period of four years. And Lapid will be fourteenth Prime Minister of Israel as Bennett, who was sworn into office in June last year in place of Benjamin Netanyahu, leaves his role. Bennett’s own right-wing Jewish nationalist allies have withdrawn their support, and the latter lost his parliamentary majority, unable to hold on to his legal protections for a span of five years.

Some of the options that he has left for his political career after giving up the premiership is perhaps planning a return by running again as the head of Yamina. Although that is unlikely if Israel’s Interior Minister Ayelet Shaked ditches Bennett for another political party. Bennett may also attempt to merge with another party, most likely New Hope, led by Justice Minister Gideon Sa’ar but that remains skeptical as Bennett and Sa’ar have not gotten along well over the past year. There’s also rumours that Israel’s ex leader Benjamin Netanyahu might return to power once again.