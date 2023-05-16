Following a closely contested first round, Turkey's presidential election is set to go to a run-off vote as neither of the main candidates secured the necessary majority. With the run-off scheduled for May 28, the focus now shifts to understanding the implications and the role of key players in this crucial stage of the election process.

What is a Run-off Election?

A run-off election occurs when no candidate receives a clear majority in the initial round, as determined by the country's constitution. In Turkey's case, the two candidates who garnered the highest number of votes will progress to a second round to vie for the presidency.

Election Results and the Kingmaker

After counting 99.4% of domestic votes and 84% of overseas votes, Recep Tayyip Erdogan obtained 49.4% of the votes, while Kemal Kilicdaroglu secured 45%. With neither candidate surpassing the 50% threshold, the race intensifies with the involvement of the so-called kingmaker, Sinan Ogan.

What is the role of Sinan Ogan?

Sinan Ogan, the candidate for the ATA alliance of Turkish ultra-nationalist parties, emerged as the kingmaker in the presidential race. Despite finishing third with 5.2% of the vote, his endorsement could have a significant impact on the run-off election. Ogan's support holds the potential to sway the outcome in favour of either Recep Tayyip Erdogan or Kemal Kilicdaroglu.

Ogan's party, the Victory Party, is known for its anti-immigrant stance and aims to remove two predominant Kurdish parties from Turkey's political equation. Both Erdogan and Kilicdaroglu have received endorsements from Kurdish parties, with Kilicdaroglu backed by the pro-Kurdish HDP and Erdogan supported by the Kurdish-Islamist Huda-Par. Ogan has not met with either candidate since the first round but has expressed openness to negotiation based on their principles.

With 5.2% of voters backing Ogan in the initial round, his endorsement could potentially tip the scales in favor of either candidate. If Ogan throws his support behind Kilicdaroglu, it could provide the necessary boost to propel him into the lead. Conversely, if Ogan aligns himself with Erdogan, it could make the incumbent president unreachable for his opponent.

Global Adoption of Run-off Elections

The use of run-off elections is not unique to Turkey. In fact, 84 countries employ the two-round system to select their heads of state. Last year, Brazil witnessed a highly polarised run-off election between Jair Bolsonaro and Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, with Bolsonaro emerging as the winner. Similarly, in Chile's 2021 election, a run-off vote took place between far-right and social-democratic candidates, resulting in a victory for leftist Gabriel Boric with 56% of the vote. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy also secured his position through a run-off election, winning with an impressive 73% of the vote.

Here is what you need to know about the political scene in Turkey

Turkey's political landscape is complex and dynamic, reflecting the country's long history, diverse society, and strategic geopolitical position. Understanding the intricacies of Turkish politics requires examining key factors such as the political system, major parties, influential ideologies, societal divisions, and recent developments.

Political System

Turkey operates under a parliamentary system of government with a president as the head of state and a prime minister as the head of government. However, in 2017, a constitutional referendum approved changes that shifted the country towards an executive presidency, granting significantly expanded powers to the president. This shift has led to a concentration of power in the hands of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

Major Political Parties

a) Justice and Development Party (AKP): Founded in 2001, the AKP emerged as a conservative, center-right party with Islamic roots. Under Erdogan's leadership, it has dominated Turkish politics for nearly two decades, winning multiple elections and implementing a series of social and economic reforms.

b) Republican People's Party (CHP): Established in 1923, the CHP is the oldest political party in Turkey. It is a secular, center-left party advocating for social democracy and the protection of Kemalist principles. The CHP is the main opposition party and has historically represented urban and secular segments of society.

c) Nationalist Movement Party (MHP): The MHP is a right-wing nationalist party that promotes Turkish nationalism, conservatism, and a strong state. It has gained significant influence over the years and often forms alliances with the AKP. The MHP appeals to conservative and nationalist voters.

d) Peoples' Democratic Party (HDP): The HDP is a pro-Kurdish and left-wing party that advocates for minority rights, democracy, and social justice. It has faced challenges due to government crackdowns and accusations of links to Kurdish militant groups.

Influential Ideologies

a) Kemalism: Named after Mustafa Kemal Ataturk, the founder of modern Turkey, Kemalism espouses secularism, nationalism, and a strong emphasis on Westernisation. It has historically shaped Turkish politics, particularly through the CHP.

b) Islamism: Islamic ideologies have played a significant role in Turkish politics, with the AKP representing a conservative, Islamist-leaning movement. Erdogan's leadership has brought religious values into the public sphere, leading to debates over the role of religion in governance.

Societal Divisions

Turkey is a diverse country with various ethnic, religious, and regional identities. The largest ethnic group is Turkish, but significant Kurdish, Arab, and other minority populations exist. Tensions between the government and Kurdish groups, striving for cultural and political rights, have been a longstanding challenge in Turkey. The country also experiences divisions between rural and urban areas, as well as secular and religious segments of society.

Recent Developments

In recent years, Turkey has experienced significant political shifts and challenges. The attempted coup in 2016 resulted in a government crackdown on perceived dissent, leading to the dismissal of thousands of civil servants, arrests of opposition figures, and media restrictions. The country has faced economic difficulties, including currency devaluation and high inflation. Additionally, Turkey's foreign policy has become increasingly assertive, particularly in conflicts such as Syria and Libya, contributing to strained relations with some Western countries.