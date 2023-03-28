What Is Israel PM Netanyahu's Judicial Reform That Has Fired The Nation Into Mass Protests

Over the last three months, hundreds of thousands of people in Israel have participated in protests against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's proposal for a judicial reform across the country.

The demonstrations have seen participation from a diverse cross-section of Israeli society, including people of different ages, religious affiliations, and geographical locations, such as residents of Tel Aviv, Jerusalem, and other parts of the country.

Protesters have used creative means to express their dissent, such as dressing up in "Handmaid's Tale" costumes, holding up clever signs, and waving the blue-and-white national flag. They have also resorted to disruptive tactics, including blocking major highways and causing disruptions to daily life, all in an effort to resist Netanyahu's ultranationalist and ultra-Orthodox government.

(Image: A line of protesters supporting women's rights, dressed as characters from The Handmaid's Tale television series, and other Israelis protest against plans by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's government to overhaul the judicial system in Tel Aviv, Israel, Saturday, March 25, 2023 | AP)

In response to the widespread protests and discontent, Netanyahu announced on Monday that he would be postponing his plan and seeking a compromise with his political opponents over the next few weeks. He acknowledged the potential for civil unrest and expressed a desire to avoid such a scenario.

If the proposed laws were to be passed, they would curtail the powers of the Supreme Court and grant politicians greater influence over the appointment of judges.

The proposal has exacerbated an already polarised society and plunged Israel into its worst domestic crisis in decades, resulting in a fractured opposition that was still grappling with defeat from the country's fifth election in under four years in November.

What does Netanyahu's judicial reform propose?

The Israeli government is advocating for modifications that would curtail the Supreme Court's authority to make decisions against the legislative and executive branches. This would grant the Israeli parliament (known as the Knesset) the ability to overrule Supreme Court judgments with a mere 61 votes out of the Knesset's total of 120 seats.

Another proposal being made is to strip the Supreme Court of its power to scrutinise the lawfulness of Israel's Basic Laws, which serve as the nation's constitution. Demonstrators are concerned that these legal alterations could potentially weaken the system of checks and balances in the Israeli government.

Israel lacks a formal, written constitution and only possesses a series of basic laws that function in a quasi-constitutional capacity, further elevating the influence of the Supreme Court. Nonetheless, the Israeli government has no mechanism to restrict the authority of the Knesset apart from the oversight of the Supreme Court.

The proposed changes would also alter the process of appointing Supreme Court justices, granting significant authority to politicians in the selection of judges.

At present, the autonomous committee responsible for picking judges necessitates that politicians and judges on the panel come to a consensus on appointments. However, the proposed modification would alter this process, providing the government with much more influence in the selection of judges.

The coalition includes Ultra-Orthodox Jewish parties that seek to enact a law that would exempt their community from military conscription. They are concerned that such a law may be invalidated by the court if its authority is not curtailed.

One reform has been passed, which involves the removal of the attorney general's authority to declare a sitting prime minister unsuitable for the position. There was specualtion that the attorney general was planning to exercise this power against Netanyahu, given the potential conflict of interest between the reforms and his ongoing trial.

Is there any relief for concerned citizens?

Despite weeks of resistance against the demonstrators, Netanyahu announced on Monday that he would delay a significant aspect of the legislation for a minimum of one month, "to allow for extensive consensus". The opposition received the decision with cautious optimism, acknowledging its potential.

Both parties expressed a willingness to progress through dialogue, with Netanyahu clarifying that the restructuring would not be abandoned but would be enacted "in some form or another".

Although the prime minister is under pressure from demonstrators, he is also reliant on ministers from the far-right in his cabinet. Without their support, his government could potentially collapse. These ministers have maintained that the reforms must be enacted without being diluted.

At the moment, however, a window of time has been provided to assess what actions can be taken as protests rage across Israel.