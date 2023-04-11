What Is TCG Anadolu? Turkey Commissions Its Largest Warship & World's First Drone Carrier

On Monday, Turkey commissioned its first home-built amphibious assault ship called TCG Anadolu with an aim of extending its drone capabilities from land-based to naval operation. According to TRT World, the 232-metre warship -- which is touted as the largest warship in the country -- will be responsible for carrying the Turkish air wing, which is mostly made up of armed drones.Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan took to Twitter to announce the commissioning of the country’s first drone carrier. As per the report by the news outlet, the famous vessel is designed to carry lightweight aircraft such as helicopters, and combat jets that make short or vertical take-offs along with Turkish drones.

“Good luck, TCG Anadolu,” the Turkish President wrote on Twitter. “We officially put the world's first SİHA ship, TCG Anadolu, into service today. I would like to thank everyone who made us live this picture of pride and contributed to this great success. Congratulations,” he asserted in another tweet. According to TRT World, the carrier will have a crew of 1,400 people and will also include combat vehicles and support units. The launch of the drone carrier was part of the latest display of home-grown defence equipment. The display also included prototyped several other fighter jets and drones. “This vessel will allow us to conduct military and humanitarian operations in every corner of the world, when needed,” The Turkish President asserted at the launch event as per the report by TRT World. “We see this vessel as a symbol that will consolidate Turkey's regional leadership position,” he added. The event also came ahead of the Turkish presidential and parliamentary elections which are scheduled to take place on May 14.

What makes the drone carrier unique?

According to TRT World, the carrier billed as the world’s first UCAV carrier has the power to enable the takeoff of light attack aircraft Hurjet. In addition to this, Turkish UCAVs, Bayraktar TB3 and Kizilelma are also expected to provide cutting-edge strike capabilities to the TCG Anadolu. The vessel has the capacity to transport a maximum of 94 vehicles on its deck. This will include, 13 tanks, 27 armoured amphibious assault vehicles, 6 armoured personnel carriers, 33 other types of vehicles, and 15 trailers. The Turkish Defence Ministry stated that the TCG Anadolu will be able to transfer at least a battalion-sized force to a designated location.

The warship also has a military hospital with a capacity of at least thirty beds, two operating rooms, dental treatment units, intensive care and infection rooms, TRT World reported. “TCG Anadolu is a 30,000-ton tool of defence diplomacy, considering that prestigious warships are among the most valuable diplomatic assets of the country they represent,” Can Kasapoglu, director of the Security and Defense Research Program at the Istanbul-based think-tank EDAM, told the news outlet. What makes the ambitious warship indigenous is the fact that the ship’s weapons system, combat management, electronic warfare, infrared search and tracking, electro-optical search, laser warning, torpedo defence systems and radars have all been developed in Turkey.