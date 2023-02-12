The director of the World Health Organisation (WHO), Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, shared that he was "heartbroken" to witness the conditions of earthquake survivors when he arrived in Aleppo, Syria which was devastatingly hit by an earthquake on Monday. Taking to Twitter, Ghebreyesus wrote, " Arrived in Aleppo, #Syria, with additional health supplies to help people across the country. I’m heartbroken to see the conditions survivors are facing - freezing weather and extremely limited access to shelter, food, water, heat, and medical care." In the photos attached to the tweet, one can see the damage and debris of buildings that have collapsed due to the powerful earthquake.

Further, during his visit, he met two children who have lost their parents in the tragic natural disaster. In another tweet, the WHO director wrote, "I just met Nour and Omar who lost their parents in the earthquake in #Aleppo. There are no words to express the pain they are going through. Grateful to colleagues and partners who are providing them with needed care, comfort and love. #Syria". He also shared pictures of him meeting the children on the social media platform.

Earthquakes in Syria and Turkey

More than 28,000 people lost their lives in the powerful earthquake that plunged Turkey and Syria on Monday. In Syria, the confirmed death toll stands at 3,575, including 2,167 in rebel-held areas in the northwest, reported the White Helmets civil defense group. However, in Turkey, the death toll on Saturday reached 28,192 with Turkey's death toll climbing to 24,617, according to Turkish Vice President Fuat Oktay.