Who Is Iran’s New Nuclear Chief Mohammad Eslami? Here's All About Ex-Transport Minister

In a bid to strengthen the country's nuclear power, the Iranian government on Sunday appointed former Transport Minister Mohammad Eslami as the new director of the country's nuclear department. According to The Associated Press, the newly-elected Iran's hard-line President Ebrahim Raisi appointed Eslami in the place of Ali Akbar Salehi, who has been Iran's most prominent nuclear scientist and the AEOI chief since 2013. Meanwhile, the 65-year-old Eslami has no prior experience in the field of nuclear energy but is a civil engineer who previously worked on the country's road network.

Who is Iran's new Nuclear Department Chief?

President Ebrahim Raisi recently appointed Eslami as the country's nuclear department chief. The 65-year-old led the transportation network of the country that helped Iran lead the civilian nuclear program. He also served as the deputy minister of Defence and is the CEO of Iran Aircraft Manufacturing company. Eslami has succeeded Ali Akbar Salehi, who played a key role in establishing international relations and was the main face during the international diplomacy year that led to Tehran's landmark nuclear deal with world powers. Even though the deal is now tattered, but Salehi, through his diplomatic ideas, made Iran's nuclear department more powerful. It must be noted that Eslami has served as Transport and Urban Development Minister and has worked for nearly a decade in the Iranian military industry.

The newly-elected Nuclear Chief of Iran is a certified civil engineer from the US. He worked on power plant construction at a time when consistent electricity cutoffs were a common issue in the country. He has tried to revive the electricity supply across the nation, on which the Iranian government has focused the most. It is pertinent to mention here that the Iranian government aims to construct two nuclear power facilities to support its only operation, a 1000 megawatt reactor. Moreover, Iran's government is also aiming to reach a 20,000-megawatt nuclear power capacity in its long-term power plan.

Iran's 2015 Nuclear deal

Iran's nuclear deal, which is also known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), is an agreement between Iran and several powerful countries, including the US. The deal was signed in the year 2015 when Iran agreed to dismantle Iran's nuclear activities in exchange for sanctions relief. However, the deal was withdrawn by the US in 2018, imposing crushing sanctions on the country. In response, the Iranian government publicly abandoned all restrictions on its stockpiles of low-enriched uranium.

(With inputs from AP)

