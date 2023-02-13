Who Is Rayyanah Barnawi, First Female Astronaut From Saudi Arabia To Head To ISS?

A big milestone is on the horizon for Saudi Arabia as the nation prepares to send its first space crew, which includes its first female astronaut to the International Space Station (ISS) in earth’s orbit later this year, according to the Saudi Press Agency. 33-year-old Rayyanah Barnawi is set to embark with fellow astronaut Ali al-Qarni for the space expedition along with the crew of the AX-2 space mission to fulfill Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030.

Barnawi, a Saudi national, holds two degrees in Biomedical Sciences. She pursued a Bachelors in the subject from New Zealand’s Otago University and a Master’s from Alfaisal University. She is also a research laboratory specialist, with almost a decade of experience in cancer stem cell research.

The monumental flight to space will take off from the United States to the space station. Along with Barnawi and al-Qarni, astronauts Mariam Fardous and Ali al-Gamdi will also be receiving training on the mission as part of the Saudi Space Commission’s spaceflight program, which is being collaboratively carried out with the General Authority of Civil Aviation, the Ministry of Defense, the Ministry of Sports, and King Faisal Specialist Hospital and Research Center, according to Al Arabiya.

What are the goals of the space program?

The program’s global partner is Axiom Space, a Texas-based space infrastructure developer. Abdullah Bin Amer al-Swaha, the Chairman of the Saudi Space Commission and Saudi Minister of Communication and Information Technology, said that the program aims to “increase the interest of graduates in the fields of science, technology, engineering, and mathematics, and develop human capital by attracting talents and the necessary skills."

Dr. Mohammed Bin Saud al-Tamimi, the CEO of the commission said that such space operations show countries’ “superiority and global competitiveness in many fields such as technology, engineering, research, and innovation.” “This mission is also historic as it will make the Kingdom one of the few countries in the world that brings two astronauts of the same nationality aboard the International Space Station simultaneously,” he added.