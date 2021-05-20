WHO Issues Urgent Appeal To Get $7 Million Fund To Tackle Health Crisis In Gaza, West Bank

As the Israeli-Palestinian conflict continues with raging violence, the World Health Organization (WHO) on May 20 reportedly issued an urgent appeal for $7 million needed over six months in response to a health crisis in Gaza and the West Bank where the most offensive is concentrated. Following an escalation between both sides since May 10, the United Nations (UN) health agency reportedly said in a statement on Thursday that the funds were required to “enable a comprehensive emergency response in the next six months.”

Meanwhile, the death toll as per the health ministry in Gaza as per Wednesday crossed 227 including 64 children and 38 women. In Israel, at least 12 people have died as airstrike exchange continues amid heightened global pressure to end the offensive.

Earlier, the United Nations (UN) Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said in remarks to the Security Council meeting on Sunday and called for an immediate end to ‘utterly appalling’ violence. “Fighting must stop. It must stop immediately,” he said. “Rockets and mortars on one side and aerial and artillery bombardments on the other must stop. I appeal to all parties to heed this call.” He further said, “The fighting risks dragging Israelis and Palestinians into a spiral of violence with devastating consequences for both communities and for the entire region.”

“It has the potential to unleash an uncontainable security and humanitarian crisis and to further foster extremism, not only in the Occupied Palestinian Territory and Israel but in the region as a whole, potentially creating a new locus of dangerous instability,” he added.

Biden Dials Netanyahu, Encourages To Ensure Protection

As the ongoing Israeli-Palestinian conflict now nears two weeks since the first offensive by Hamas, United States President Joe Biden on May 17 in a phone call with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu supported Israel’s “right to defend itself” against the offensive first launched by the Palestinian militants in Gaza. Biden also encouraged Netanyahu to not leave any stone unturned for the protection of its innocent civilians, as per the readout of the telephonic conversation released by the White House on Monday. US President also welcomed the efforts to address the inter-communal violence in Israel and prevail peace in the Middle Eastern nation.

IMAGE: AP/@WHO/Twitter