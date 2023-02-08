Why Experts Blaming poor Design Of Buildings In Turkey And Syria For Massive Disaster?

The rapidly increasing death toll caused by the powerful earthquake that struck Syria and Turkey has raised questions over how poorly the buildings were built, especially in a country whose economy has relied on the construction sector to drive growth for a very long period.

Notably, the authorities have introduced new building codes requiring new construction to be earthquake-resistant, but the wide collapse of infrastructure clearly shows that these laws have not been followed and more than half of all the buildings were built illegally.

Why are experts blaming poor design of buildings for the death toll surge?

While many experts have stressed the severity of these two quakes for the massive destruction in the last 48 hours, several other have blamed the poor construction as one of the major reasons for the deadly building collapses. "The number one factor is building quality," Ross Stein, head of catastrophe modelling company Temblor, told Scientific American in the immediate aftermath of the quake, according to The Guardian.

"It just trumps everything else." Building quality is controlled by a building code and the enforcement of that code. Turkey went through the terrible 1999 Izmit earthquake. Turkey had modern building codes within a few years of that earthquake. So then you say, "Well, given that, why do buildings fail?" Are these buildings older than 20 years? "Or were the buildings built in a manner that was not properly reinforced?" he asked.

Meanwhile, a geologist and disaster management expert at the Bournemouth University Disaster Management Centre, Henry Bang said, "Some buildings have simply collapsed to the ground while many [multi] storey buildings collapsed like a pack of cards. This shows that most of the buildings did not have the relevant features to provide stability during an earthquake.

"Those whose walls have crumbled to the ground are probably very old buildings that were built with relatively weaker building materials." "The multi-story buildings that have collapsed like a pack of cards were probably not built with earthquake-resistant design features."

Another expert opined that pictures of the damaged buildings prove the fact that most of the buildings were not designed to withstand very strong earthquakes. "This happens when the walls and floors are not tied together well enough and each floor collapses vertically on the one below, leaving a pile of concrete slabs with hardly any gaps between. This means that the chances of survival for anyone inside are very small," said Prof. Ian Main, a professor of seismology and rock physics at the University of Edinburgh.

Image: AP