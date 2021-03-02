Why Iran Rules Out 'informal Meeting' Led By European Nations With The US?

Iran has ruled out holding informal talks with the United States and other three European countries on ways to revive the nuclear deal and instead, the Islamic Republic laid emphasis that Washington must list all sanctions crippling its economy, unilaterally. Just last week, US President Joe Biden’s administration had offered peaceful negotiations with Tehran led by European allies as it sought to salvage the 2015 nuclear deal which is on the verge to collapse. Now that Iran has categorically refused to do at the time, Washington also expressed that it is disappointed but still expressed willingness to “re-engage in meaningful diplomacy” on the matter.

Why Iran refused talks with US?

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Saeed Khatibzadeh said on Sunday had said that “considering the recent actions” and the statements made by the United States and three other European powers, Tehran is not willing to hold the “informal meeting” with the nations.

“Considering the recent actions and statements by the United States and three European powers, Iran does not consider this the time to hold an informal meeting with these countries, which was proposed by the EU foreign policy chief,” foreign ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh said on Sunday, according to Iranian media.

Read - US Ambassador Talks Russia, Iran, China Relations

Read - IAEA Chief Says Agency Will Not Be ‘bargaining Chip’ In Iran Nuclear Deal

The tiff between Iran and the US has escalated in recent years especially after former US President Donald Trump’s administration withdrew from the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) commonly known as the Iran nuclear deal and imposed crippling sanctions on the Islamic Republic. However, the Trump-led US strike that killed top Iranian general Qasem Soleimani in January 2020 truly pushed both nations to extremes.

Since several Iranian officials including President Hassan Rouhai have revealed that Tehran will avenge Soleimani’s ‘murder’. Iran now is believed to be searching for an opportunity to take revenge from the United States over Soleimani killing who was a key figure in the nation and a senior Revolutionary Guards commander. Amid rising tensions, US has still not scrapped the sanctions amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Read - 'We're Striking At It': Israel PM Netanyahu Blames Iran For Blast On Ship In Gulf Of Oman

While Washington wants Tehran to give up “malign activities” on the nuclear front, Iran has made it evident that there will not be any bilateral negotiations over the JCPOA until all sanctions are unilaterally removed. Khatibzadeh had said, “We have not had any bilateral discussions with the United States and there will be no change in Iran's stance if the United States does not change course from the wrong path it has taken.”

"We are close to two months since the Biden administration took office, and until this moment in time, the Biden administration has not said a word about returning to the commitments agreed by the United States under the JCPOA (Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action)," Iran's Foreign Ministry spokesperson added.

Read - Iran's Judo Suspension Lifted By Court Of Arbitration For Sports; 'overstepped Authority'

Read - EU Calls For 'time & Space' To Deal With Iran's Nuclear Diplomacy After Tehran Snubs Bloc