World Bank Threatens To Suspend Lebanon's Funding For COVID-19 Vaccine Over Violations

The World Bank on February 23 threatened to suspend its multi-million-dollar aid for Lebanon’s coronavirus vaccine programme over what it said were violations by politicians who were inoculated with registering in advance. According to the Associated Press, the officials in Lebanon have claimed that several lawmakers jumped the line for the coronavirus vaccines by getting shots in parliament. The member of Parliament took the jab even though there are the priority and vulnerable groups that are struggling to get a shot of the vaccine amid an extended surge of cases.

The World Bank had approved $34 million to help pay for vaccines for Lebanon that will inoculate over two million people. The vaccination drive in the country had begun on February 14 and Lebanon has so far already received nearly 60,000 shots of Pfizer-BioNTech. The international financial agency had been closely monitoring the vaccine rollout to ensure the doses are first given to the healthcare workers and the vulnerable groups such as the elderly.

READ: UN Gives Green Light To Fund Lebanon Tribunal For 2021

However, with the reports of lawmakers receiving the doses first, the World Bank said that it is reconsidering its fund allocation. Even though the Parliament’s secretary-general Adnan Daher had denied that 16 legislators had jumped the line, the World Bank and the International Federation of the Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies signed an agreement for independent monitoring of Lebanon’s coronavirus vaccination campaign. Further, the president of the Lebanese Order of Physicians, Sharaf Abu Sharaf said that there “were many violations” that tool place at vaccination centres.

Citizens urged to wait for their turn

Sharaf said that the violations included vaccinating people who were not registered or not included in the first phase of the campaign. Now, the World Bank may suspend financing for vaccines and support for coronavirus response across Lebanon. World Bank Regional Director, Saroj Jha even urged Lebanon citizens, regardless of their position, to register and wait for their turn.

READ: Lebanon Court Asks Port Blast Lead Investigator To Step Down

Together with @mophleb and #Lebanese national vaccination committee, we are committed to fair and equitable access to vaccine for all Lebanese and non-Lebanese living in Lebanon. Please register on @impact_gov and #waitforyourturn https://t.co/K2OLHcvNHT — Saroj Kumar Jha (@SarojJha001) February 21, 2021

Meanwhile, it is worth noting that Lebanon has registered more than 356,000 coronavirus cases and 4,387 deaths since the first case was registered back in February 2020. The country received the first consignment of its first batch of COVID 19 vaccines last month and it arrived from Belgium. The vaccines were stored at that Ministry of Health. Several local media outlets had reported that several doses of the vaccine were sent to the parliament where ministers were administered the Pfizer shot without any media coverage.

READ: Heavy Snowfall Hits Syria, Lebanon, Israel In Winter Storm

READ: Healthcare Workers Get COVID-19 Vaccines In Lebanon

