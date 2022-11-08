'World Heading Towards Multipolarity': Top Quotes From Jaishankar's Briefing With Lavrov

India’s External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar held a meeting with his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov on Tuesday, a day after he touched down in Moscow for the first time since the onset of the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war. During their meeting on Tuesday, the leaders discussed various existing issues ranging from the economy to the Ukraine conflict.

1. Talking about the long-standing bilateral ties between Russia and India, Jaishankar said that the two nations “engage each other in an increasingly multi-polar and rebalanced world. We have had an exceptionally steady relationship." "I believe this is the 5th time we're meeting this year and that speaks of long-term partnership and the importance we attach to each other. I'm really glad to be here in Moscow today to carry forward this dialogue," he added.

2. Jaishankar also addressed the ongoing military conflict between Russia and Ukraine, and stated that the world is “now seeing the consequences.” There are also the more perennial issues of terrorism and climate change, both of which have a disruptive impact on progress and prosperity,” he said.

3. The minister also reiterated India’s stance on the issue, quoting Prime Minister Narendra Modi that this is “not the era of war.” "It is natural that as foreign Ministers, we exchanged views on international situations from our particular perspectives and vantage points. The Ukraine conflict was obviously the dominant feature and we will continue to have a discussion on it. As Prime Minister Modi conveyed to Russian president Putin in Samarkand in September 2022, this is not an era of war. The Global economy is simply too interdependent for significant conflict anywhere not to have major consequences elsewhere," said EAM Jaishanakar.

4. He also acknowledged that the war has created ripples across the world, and has fuelled concerns about energy and food security.

"We are seeing growing concerns on energy and food security that has been created by 2 years of COVID-19 pandemic. The Global South, especially, is feeling this pain acutely. India therefore strongly advocates a return to dialogue and diplomacy. We are clearly on the sides of peace, respect for international law, and support for UN charter. India today has a wide range of interests. World heading towards multipolarity,” he said.

5. Addressing the matter of Russian oil imports, EAM Jaishankar avered the strong bilateral ties between India and Russia and said that he looks forward to further strengthening them.

"There is stress on the energy market created by a combination of factors. But as the world's third-largest consumer... a consumer where the level of income is not very high, it is our obligation to ensure that the Indian consumer has the best possible access to the most advantageous terms on the international market. In that respect, the India-Russia relationship has worked to my advantage. If it works to my advantage, I would like to keep that going," he said in Moscow.