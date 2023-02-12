World Praises Indian Army's 60 Para Field Hospital Again; 7th Operation Dost Flight Depart

The 60 Para field hospital has been appreciated from across the world for its selfless service to earthquake survivors of Turkey and Syria, reported ANI. This is not the first time that Indian para troops have been in limelight, before this the 60th Parachute Field Ambulance unit treated more than two lakh people between 1950 and 1954, popularly known as, 'angels in maroon berets'.

60 Para Field hospital at Korean war

During the Korean War (1950-53), India supported the UN Security Council Resolutions and deployed an Army medical unit; the 60th Parachute Field Ambulance, commanded by Lieutenant Colonel AG Rangaraj. The unit disembarked at Pusan on November 20, 1950, and was initially deployed at Pyongyang on November 29, 1950. Further, the troops have been part of a major airlift, "OP TOMAHAWK" with the 8th US Army from 23 to 31 March 1953 and "Operation Commando and Operation Killer" in 1953. The unit had 627 personnel and suffered 03 fatal and 23 non-fatal casualties during the deployment and treated over 2,22,324 patients including civilians during the Korean War, reported ANI. They have been awarded citations from the US and South Korean Army Chiefs and commendations from their parent formation, the 1st Commonwealth Division.

60 Para Field hospital in the quake-hit region

In the light of a natural disaster - an earthquake that hit Turkey and Syria on February 6, again, the Indian Army medical unit has showcased its willingness to serve humanity. As per the latest updates by CNN, the current death toll across Turkey and Syria reached 28,192 on Saturday (local time). Under 'Operation Dost', India has sent six planes carrying rescue personnel, essentials, and medical equipment for earthquake relief aid. Apart from this, the Indian Army has set up hospitals in Turkey's Hatay to provide medical assistance to the earthquake victims which was operational on Thursday.

On Saturday, India sent its 7th Operation Dost flight as per the latest information shared by External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on the social media platform. Taking to Twitter, he wrote, " The 7th #OperationDost flight departs for Syria and Türkiye. Flight is carrying relief material, medical aid, emergency & critical care medicines, medical equipment & consumables."

