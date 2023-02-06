World Sends Condolences And Messages Of Support To Turkey & Syria After Deadly Earthquake

As more than 600 people were killed in Turkey and Syria after the powerful 7.8 magnitude earthquake hit the two countries in the early hours of Monday morning, world leaders sent condolences and expressed solidarity with the two countries. Hundreds of people left injured and the toll is expected to rise as search and rescue members are looking for survivors trapped under the rubble.

The earthquake hit at 04:17 am local time (0117 GMT) Monday at a depth of about 17.9 kilometres (11 miles), according to the US Geological Survey, and another 6.7-magnitude aftershock rocked the region minutes later, according to AFAD, Turkey’s emergency management ministry.

'Anguished by the loss of lives and damage': PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday took to his official Twitter handle to condole the loss of lives in the disaster as he expressed solidarity with the people of Turkey. “Anguished by the loss of lives and damage of property due to earthquake in Turkey. Condolences to bereaved families. May the injured recover soon. India stands in solidarity with the people of Turkey and is ready to offer all possible assistance to cope with this tragedy," he wrote.

Furthermore, as Prime Minister addressed the India Energy Week 2023 event in Bengaluru, Karnataka, he noted that India is looking at the destructive earthquake that hit Turkey. "There are reports of the deaths of several people as well as damage. Damages are suspected even in countries near Turkey. The sympathies of the 140 crore people of India are with all earthquake-affected people," he stressed. PM Modi reiterated that India "is ready to provide all possible help to the earthquake-affected people," according to ANI.

US President Biden, in a statement published via the White House, noted that the United States is "profoundly concerned by the reports of today’s destructive earthquake in Turkiye and Syria". "We stand ready to provide any and all needed assistance," the statement read. "President Biden has directed USAID and other federal government partners to assess US response options to help those most affected. We will continue to closely monitor the situation in coordination with the Government of Turkiye," Biden's National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said in a statement.

War-torn Ukraine's President Vlodymyr Zelenskyy also expressed solidarity with the Turkish people, saying that his country stands ready to provide necessary assistance to "friendly" Turkish people as the devastating earthquake hit. "Shocked by the news about the death and injury of hundreds of people as a result of the earthquake in Turkey," Zelenskyy said on Twitter.

"We extend our condolences to the families of the victims and wish the injured a speedy recovery. We are in this moment close to the friendly Turkish people, ready to provide the necessary assistance," said Ukraine's leader Zelenskyy.

Israeli Defence Minister Yoav Gallant extended help to the people of Turkey on Monday saying that Israel's security forces were ready to provide any assistance, and Israeli Foreign Minister Eli Cohen announced a swift aid programme to help the impacted. Greece's Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias called on Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu and wished his country a quick recovery after the quake. Dendias said Greece was ready to extend a helping hand if need be.

The earthquake first struck in the town of Pazarcık, an hour north of Gaziantep, a key industrial city in southern Turkey. The epicenter of the second tremor was the town of Nurdağı, some 80km (50 miles) south-west.

British PM Rishi Sunak said that the UK is ready to offer assistance in the aftermath of the earthquake that has killed over 600 people in Turkey and Syria. He tweeted: "My thoughts are with the people of Turkey and Syria this morning, particularly with those first responders working so valiantly to save those trapped by the earthquake. The UK stands ready to help in whatever way we can."