'World's Dirtiest Man' Amou Haji Who Didn't Bathe For Decades Dies At 94 In Iran Village

An Iranian man, who was often called the "world's dirtiest man" for not taking a shower for nearly 50 years, has passed away, reported multiple local media outlets. He died on October 23 at the age of 94. According to Iran's IRNA news agency, nonagenarian Amou Haji had refused to use soap and water for more than half a century. The state media reported that the man had an extreme fear of getting sick and cited the same as a reason for not taking shower for such a long time.

Citing local media reports, BBC said the Iranian, who lived in the southern province of Fars, had on several occasions, been forced to take a shower by villagers but failed to convince him. However, some media reports also claimed that Haji had taken bath a few months ago after the villagers pressurised him to take a shower. This reportedly made him sick and his condition deteriorated and eventually leading to his death.

Earlier in an interview given to Tehran Times in 2014, he revealed his favourite food and habits. According to the interview, he liked to eat Porcupines-- large rodents with coats of sharp spines. He lived between a hole in the ground and a brick shack built by concerned neighbours in the village of Dejgah. During his interview, when the host asked him about his strange style of living, he recalled his "emotional days" when he was younger.

What was the favourite meal of the World's dirtiest man?

IRNA said his diet had consisted of rotten meat and unsanitary water drunk from an old oil can. The media reported that his skin was covered in "soot and pus" due to dirt accumulated on his body. Besides, he loved to smoke and was usually pictured taking a puff of more than one cigarette at once. Usually, he used to smoke at least four cigarettes in one go. Attempts to bathe him, or offer him clean water to drink, made him sad, the news agency said. Although multiple media reports that he holds the record for having gone the longest without taking a bath, several international media reported he was probably not the first one who had such an unusual habit.

Image: ANI/Twitter