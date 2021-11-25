The Palm Tower, a hotel and residential complex by developer Nakheel that boasts breathtaking views of the Dubai skyline, has officially unveiled the world's highest 360° infinity pool. Aura Skypool is a 750-square-meter pool deck on the 50th floor of the new landmark, which also houses the St. Regis Dubai on Palm Jumeirah, placed at a height of 200 metres. Breaking world records has become something of an art form in Dubai over the years, and the emirate now has another to add to its collection. The facility is described as "an island in the sky," with a lounge packed with VIP sunbeds and a bar serving martini and tapas appetisers.

Visitors with more time on their hands can arrange a morning or sunset session in the deep blue-tiled pool, while day tickets are available for those with more time on their hands. The cost of admission ranges from $46 (170 AED) for morning visits to $163 (600 AED) for a full day VIP island experience that includes access to the entire Aura region. In a statement released last month, Antonio Gonzalez, CEO of Sunset Hospitality, the business behind the infinity pool, said, "Aura is truly unlike any other destination in the UAE and the world."

Visitors can take glimpse of some of the world's most iconic sights

"With 360-degree views of some of the world's most iconic sights, from the manmade Palm Jumeirah, celebrating this year 20 years since its construction, through to Burj Al Arab, Burj Khalifa and Ain Dubai -- all in one view, it's a breathtaking new destination that will continue to showcase the very best of Dubai," says the statement.

The View at The Palm, a 240-meter high observation deck, debuted on the 52nd level of the stunning skyscraper a few months ago, and the structure also houses the Middle East's first SushiSamba restaurant. Meanwhile, earlier this year, the world's tallest infinity pool within a structure, a 293.906-meter-high bathing place on the 77th floor of the Address Beach Resort in Dubai's Jumeirah Gate, was inducted into the Guinness World Book of Records. The pool, unlike the Aura Skypool, is only open to hotel guests aged 21 and up. Diners who book a table at the rooftop restaurant Zeta Seventy Seven, which is directly across from the pool, may get a glimpse of the scenery as well as a good peek at the record-breaking pool.

Image: Instagram/Auraskypool