Xi Jinping And King Salman Bin Abdulaziz Al Saud Signs Agreement On Strategic Partnership

A comprehensive agreement on strategic partnership and a harmonisation plan was signed between Saudi Arabia's King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud and Chinese President Xi Jinping. The long-term programs of the two states have focused on the Saudi Vision 2030 program and China's Belt and Road Initiative reported the local media agency, Al-Arabiya.

China-Saudi Arabia relationship

As per the local media reports, the Saudi King had received China's president in the presence of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud. As the two leaders meet, memorandums of understanding were also signed in some areas which included cooperation on the promotion of Chinese language studies, facilitation of direct investment, in the area of hydrogen energy as well as in the judicial area. Upon visiting Saudi Arabia, Xi Jinping was awarded an honorary doctorate from King Saud University, founded in Riyadh in 1957.

The Chinese President visited the capital of Saudi Arabia on December 7 where he held talks with the leaders of the Cooperation Council for the Arab States of the Gulf member countries. A 3-day visit from December 7 to 9 will also have a China-Arab States summit in which Xi will also take part.

According to the local Saudi media agency, 30 leaders of Arab countries and organisations have been invited to the upcoming meetings in Riyadh. According to the report of the Saudi newspaper Al Riyadh, in an article signed by Xi, he wrote that this visit to Saudi Arabia “will usher in a new era in China’s relations with the Arab world, with Arab states of the Gulf and with Saudi Arabia.” Further, he continued to talk about the importance of the Arab world and how its a key force for upholding international fairness and justice in the developing world.

Xi added, “The Arab people value independence, oppose external interference, stand up to power politics and high-handedness, and always seek to make progress.”

Take look at the photos the two leaders meeting officially at the Palace of Yamamah in Riyadh: