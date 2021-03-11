Yahya Sinwar Wins Second Term As Hamas Chief In Gaza After Tense Election Standoff

Yahya Sinwar has been re-elected as the leader of Hamas’ political wing in the Gaza Strip for a second four-year term. According to The Times of Israel, Hamas spokesperson Hazim Qasim informed that on March 10 Sinwar has been elected for a second term, from 2021 to 2015. His re-election comes before May 22 Palestinian legislative polls, the first Palestinian vote in 15 years.

Sinwar won the top position in Hamas’ Gaza politburo after beating four other challengers including Nizar Awadallah, a confidant to Hamas founder Sheikh Ahmad Yassin and a former leader in the coastal enclave. According to reports, Sinwar won 167 of 280 votes in the second round of voting. Following the tense election standoff, Hamas chief Ismail Haniyeh praised Hamas’ internal votes as “real elections, not purely for the show”. Haniyeh said that with “transparency and integrity”, everyone accepts its results.

About Yahya Sinwar

It is worth noting that Sinwar is a former commander of Hamas’ military wing. He has led the movement’s political branch in Gaza since 2017. He was previously even held in an Israeli prison for two decades before being released in 2011 as part of a prisoner exchange.

Sinwar is the second only to Hamas politburo head Haniyeh in the terror group’s hierarchy. He is known by his Israeli interrogators as “the Butcher from Khan Younis” because of his enthusiastic execution of Palestinians alleged to have collaborated with Israel. Sinwar is, however, infamous for his key role in founding Hamas’ military wing and security services.

Meanwhile, conditions in Gaza have deteriorated drastically since Israel and Egypt began an ongoing siege of the Palestinian enclave following the 2006 election. According to reports, more than two million Palestinians are packed into the Strip which has been described as the “world’s largest open-air prison”. Sinwar’s election, on the other hand, comes ahead of long-awaited legislative, presidential and National Council elections, which are scheduled to take place between May and August.

(Image: @HaidarAkarar/Twitter)