Yearender 2022: How Iranians Called For Change & Raged Movt Against Iran's 'brutal' Regime

The anti-government protests against the Iranian clerical regime entered its hundredth day on Sunday, December 25. The protest which erupted after the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini has taken a violent route following the brutal crackdown of the protest by the Iranian administration. While the protest has shaken the Iranian administration to a great extent and attracted international condemnation, it has been reported that more than 500 civilians have lost their lives fighting for womens' and human rights in the Islamic Republic.

In October, the United Nations acknowledged that children had been killed and many others injured in at least seven provinces by live ammunition, metal pellets at close range, and fatal beatings. Under human rights treaties accepted by Iran, the Islamic Republic has an obligation to protect children’s right to life under any circumstances and to respect and protect their right to freedom of expression and peaceful protest. “A month after demonstrations erupted across Iran, the unabated violent response by security forces against protesters, and reports of arbitrary arrests and the killing and detention of children are deeply worrying,” said the office of the UN high commissioner of human rights in October.

“Take me and kill me! They killed my child unjustly! My child's blood will not be trampled!"



Mother of 20-year-old university student Omid Moayedi, who was killed 40 days ago in Shiraz, Fars province at a protest.#Masha_Amini #Iran #IranRevolution #مهسا_امینی pic.twitter.com/0wF4h7PdIR — IranHumanRights.org (@ICHRI) December 23, 2022

How it all began

The protests began with the death of Mahsa Amini, a 22-year-old woman arrested by morality police in Tehran on September 13 for allegedly violating Iran's strict rules requiring women to cover their hair with a hijab, or headscarf. Reports surfaced that officers beat her head with a baton. The police claimed she suffered a heart attack. To support their claim, authorities released footage of Amini collapsing in a police station, but the clip along with images of her in a coma enraged Iranians. The first protests took place after Amini's funeral in the western city of Saqqez where women ripped off their headscarves in solidarity. Since then the protests have swelled, with demands for more freedom to an overthrow of the state.

A new generation of protestors

Protestors, led by women, include Iranians from different ethnic and regional backgrounds, nonreligious and religious alike. A new generation of Iranians has risen to oppose the archaic governing of the Iranian regime. There have been countless protests in Iran in the last 50 years, but none of them have had the intensity that this protest has. Perhaps, this could be simply because most protests in Iran have focused on overthrowing power at the center for political gain, or opposing the current economic situation of Iranians. Students and youth in Iran have risen before in an attempt to reform the society, but this time they have the internet on their side. Despite internet bans curtailing access to popular social media apps like Instagram and WhatsApp, savvy youngsters have still managed to get out videos of their protests. The movement is being led by a generation that is taking part in public dissent for the first time, most of them being led overwhelmingly by young women.

The uprising continues as the regime tries to downplay the impact

“By publishing false narratives and distorting facts, official media have sought to portray the unrest as clashes between non-political prisoners and unrelated to the protests,” claimed the Iran Human Rights Organisation (IHRNGO) last month.

To escape detection from the Iranian regime, young protesters have taken to wearing masks and switching their phones to "airplane mode" to avoid being located. Protesters are packing extra clothes to replace those splattered with paint while also disabling surveillance cameras on roads. News media groups and independent journalists overseas have strictly been barred from reporting anything in Iran. Human rights organisations along with social media-savvy Iranian protesters are the only source of information on how the protests are faring in Iran.