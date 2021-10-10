Yemen: Car Bomb Targeting Aden Governor's Convoy Kills 4, Injures 5 Others

A car bomb targeting two top government officials killed four people in Yemen's port city of Aden on Sunday, according to security sources. The officials said that the blast targeted the convoy of Agriculture Minister Salem al-Socotrai and Aden Governor Ahmed Lamlas in the region of Tawahi.

According to security sources, the explosion killed at least four of Governor Lamlas' companions and injured at least five others who were passing by. Officials also stated that the victims were rushed to hospitals for treatment.

According to sources who spoke on the condition of anonymity, the explosion damaged numerous buildings in the neighbourhood, which were swiftly shut off by security troops. The explosion was dubbed a terrorist act by Prime Minister Maeen Abdulmalik Saeed, who demanded an investigation.

Several bombings have rocked Aden in recent years, with local al-Qaida and Islamic State branches being accused. Ever since the Iranian-backed Houthi rebels took over Sanaa, sparking Yemen's civil war, Aden has served as the seat of President Abdrabbuh Mansur Hadi's internationally recognised government. The president fled to Aden, then to Saudi Arabia, who formed a military coalition to restore Hadi to power in 2022, backing his administration.

The UN's new special envoy, Hans Grundberg, has urged the pro-independence Southern Transitional Council (STC) and other sides to take part in talks to resolve Yemen's seven-year civil war.

Mohammed al-Ghaithi, the chairman of the STC's external relations department, talked to The Guardian and insisted that the UN must admit its operations regarding obsolete Security Council resolutions are impeding. Grundberg's current mandate is based on a resolution issued in 2015, and it focuses on President Abdrabbuh Mansur Hadi's Yemeni government and the Houthi movement's leadership in the north.

Yemen is the world's worst humanitarian disaster, with almost 11 million children among the 21 million people in need of assistance.

Since the fighting began in March 2015, the country has become a nightmare for children. Only half of the health centres are operational, and many of them lack basic supplies like masks and gloves, let alone oxygen and other COVID treatment equipment.

