Yemen: Death Toll From Saudi-led Coalition Airstrike In Saada Prison Site Rises To 82

The death toll after the Saudi-led coalition airstrike that targeted a prison complex operated by Yemen's Houthi rebels has risen to at least 82, according to the rebels and Medecins Sans Frontieres (MSF, or Doctors Without Borders). Further, the aid organisation believes that the number of fatalities might increase as search and rescue operations have been taking place. MSF reported on Saturday, citing health ministry data, “An airstrike carried out by the Saudi-led coalition on Yemen's Saada City Remand Prison killed at least 82 people early yesterday and injured 266,” Sputnik reported.

It is worth noting that the latest severe bombing in Yemen's northern Saada region was part of a massive air and ground attack that indicated an escalation in the country's years-long civil conflict. The dispute places the internationally recognised Yemen government, who are helped by a Saudi-led coalition, against the Iranian-backed Houthi rebels.

Jail complex has been demolished: MSF

Despite the coalition's allegations that reports of the jail's destruction are "baseless," MSF noted that its personnel have verified and the facility has been demolished, Sputnik reported. As per the Houthis' media office, rescuers have still been looking for survivors and corpses amid the ruins of the jail site, near the Saudi border.

Brigadier General Turki al-Malki, a Saudi coalition spokesperson, highlighted that Houthis had not notified the prison site as needing protection from bombings to the United Nations or the International Committee of the Red Cross. The Houthis' inability to do so, he alleged, reflected the militia's "usual deceptive approach" in the battle, AP reported.

According to the humanitarian group Save the Children, the Houthis utilised the jail facility to keep detained migrants, which largely comprises Africans seeking to pass across the war-torn nation into Saudi Arabia. In addition to this, the head of Doctors Without Borders' mission in Yemen, Ahmed Mahat said the attack targeted a separate portion of the prison which generally holds other sorts of detainees, further no migrants were reported to be killed.

Yemen-Houthi conflict

Meanwhile, this latest airstrike came after the Houthis claimed responsibility for a drone and missile assault on the United Arab Emirates' capital Abu Dhabi earlier this week. The internet connection in the Arab world's poorest nation remained mostly unavailable as the coalition conducted air raids on Sanaa and other cities.

For more than six years now, Yemen has been engulfed in an internal battle between government troops and the Houthi group. The Saudi Arabia-led alliance fighting on the side of the government has been against the rebels since 2015. The Houthis frequently react against Saudi territory by launching missiles and bomber drones. Yemen is currently experiencing the world's greatest humanitarian catastrophe, according to the United Nations.