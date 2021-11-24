Yemen: Saudi-led Coalition Carries Out Second Round Of Airstrikes On Houthi Sites

The Saudi-led coalition on Wednesday, 24 November launched a second round of airstrikes on “legitimate” military targets in Yemen’s capital, Sanaa. Just a day after similar attacks were carried out by the coalition on Tuesday, Sputnik reported that at least four explosions occurred as jets hovered over Sanaa. These airstrikes were reportedly intended to neutralise the identified targets with Houthi rebels as militants have also conducted cross-border attacks on Saudi Arabia since the intervention of the coalition in the Yemen war in 2015.

The Russian news agency cited reports to state that explosions had occurred on Wednesday and ahead of the latest round of strikes, the Saudi-led forces had dropped leaflets that called on civilians to stay away from Houthi sites. The images of the leaflets with instructions were shared on social media by a user. Reportedly, the coalition release issued shortly after the strikes indicated that forces had targeted secret sites of drone activity.

The early Wednesday operation came after Saudi-led forces had conducted a similar strike on Tuesday against ballistic missile sites in and around the Yemeni capital. Saudi Arabia’s Al-Arabiya TV channel had released a video clip that showed Houthi militia using Sanaa’s airport as a base of operation.

Coalition Warns Of 'Imminent Danger To Shipping, World Trade'

The latest attacks came after the Saudi-led coalition fighting the Iran-backed Houthis in Yemen has warned that it has detected indications of imminent danger to navigation and global trade south of the Red Sea, reported Saudi Press Agency (SPA) on Monday, 22 November. The coalition, as per the report said, “There are indicators of the imminent danger to shipping and world trade in the south of the Red Sea. We are taking prompt actions to detect the maritime threat and ensure freedom of navigation.” It also said that the concerns were flagged after the coalition discovered hostile movements by Yemeni Houthi forces using boats laden with explosives.

SPA stated that the Saudi-led coalition delivered the statement after it intercepted and destructed remotely piloted aircraft which were launched by members of the Houthi movement, targeting the Najran airport on Sunday, 21 November. Yemen’s situation has constantly deteriorated ever since the civil war began in 2014 when Houthi insurgents took control of the country’s capital, Sanaa. The Houthis demanded lower fuel prices as well as a fresh government to be installed.

Image: AP/Representative Image